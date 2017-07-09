The Lena Dunham dog drama continues.

The Girls creator stirred controversy in June and was accused by many of abandoning her dog Lamby after four years when she announced that she had months ago placed the pet at Zen Dog, a canine rehabilitation center. She said Lamby had showcased "four years of challenging behavior and aggression that could not be treated with training or medication or consistent loving dog ownership."

Matt Beisner, owner of the Zen Dog, told People magazine in comments posted Sunday that the actress was a "really proactive, diligent" pet owner" and that she reached out to him for help with Lamby last year after working with six other trainers. He said she was "at her wit's end," adding that the dog was "really aggressive" at the time.

"He didn't want to be touched and he didn't want to be handled," Beisner said. "When he came to us, there were days where we had to carry his crate out to the yard and open it to let him come out because we couldn't safely put our hands near him to get a leash on him to walk him."