T.I. did not hold back when asked about Rob Kardashian Saturday, days after the reality star ranted about Blac Chyna and brought the rapper into the drama.
Rob had accused his ex, mother of their baby daughter Dream, of cheating on him, berated and posted naked photos of her. T.I. then mocked the reality star, calling him a "duck," who "got worked" and criticizing him for bringing his "business" to Instagram. Rob then claimed the rapper paid Chyna to have a threesome with him and his wife Tiny. None of the parties have confirmed this.
Tip did, however, repeat his original stance about Rob and his public rant, in an explicit on-camera interview at LAX Saturday, as seen in a video TMZ posted Sunday.
Instagram; Getty Images
"Don't tell women's business. That's bad," T.I. said. "It's a very very bad, it's poor character. It's flawed. If a women entrusts you man, and confide in you man, you don't ever let that—you don't do that. You don't do that. You know what I'm saying? Our secrets are sacred. We don't do that. That's a whole next level of f--kboi s--t."
"I don't know how you gonna get p---y after that," he continued. "Your hand ain't even gonna deal with you after that. Your hand will go 'Nope...I saw what you did.'"
Rob has not replied publicly to T.I. He has kept silent on social media since his rant, which spurred Chyna to take legal action.
She hired famed attorney Lisa Bloom, who announced Friday that they will be "seeking restraining orders" against Rob in court Monday. Bloom has called Rob's posting of nude photos of Chyna "revenge porn." In addition, after Rob's rant, Chyna said on Snapchat that he had "beat" her. Rob has not responded.
"Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: revenge porn is illegal. Cyberbullying your ex is harassment," Bloom said in a statement posted on Twitter Friday. "Chyna ended your relationship months ago and she has the right to live as she chooses, work as she chooses, dress as she chooses, date who she chooses, and be intimate with who she chooses."
Bloom said that on Monday, Chyna and her attorneys will appear in court to "request the appropriate restraining orders to require Mr. Kardashian to behave like a grownup toward the mother of his baby."
"Chyna and I both believe that this is an important women's rights issue, as too many women and girls have been slut-shamed by exes. It stops now," she continued. "Your attempts to shame and control her are hereby rejected. Her body, her choice. Her life, her choice. Back off."