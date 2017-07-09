Rob has not replied publicly to T.I. He has kept silent on social media since his rant, which spurred Chyna to take legal action.

She hired famed attorney Lisa Bloom, who announced Friday that they will be "seeking restraining orders" against Rob in court Monday. Bloom has called Rob's posting of nude photos of Chyna "revenge porn." In addition, after Rob's rant, Chyna said on Snapchat that he had "beat" her. Rob has not responded.

"Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: revenge porn is illegal. Cyberbullying your ex is harassment," Bloom said in a statement posted on Twitter Friday. "Chyna ended your relationship months ago and she has the right to live as she chooses, work as she chooses, dress as she chooses, date who she chooses, and be intimate with who she chooses."

Bloom said that on Monday, Chyna and her attorneys will appear in court to "request the appropriate restraining orders to require Mr. Kardashian to behave like a grownup toward the mother of his baby."

"Chyna and I both believe that this is an important women's rights issue, as too many women and girls have been slut-shamed by exes. It stops now," she continued. "Your attempts to shame and control her are hereby rejected. Her body, her choice. Her life, her choice. Back off."