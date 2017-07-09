Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's Wedding's Best Moments

After a year-and-a-half-long engagement and six months after the birth of their beautiful baby boy, Maksim Chmerkovskiyand Peta Murgatroyd tied the knot at Oheka Castle in New York Saturday.
The bride looked gorgeous in a Karen Sabag Couture ball gown. She later changed into another stunning look for the wedding reception.
The event was attended by her and Maks' families as well as their other family—their Dancing With the Stars family, who helped document some wonderful and tear-jerking moments on social media.
Here are some of the best ones:
Here Comes the Groom: Maks walks down the aisle accompanied by both his parents, Alexandr and Larissa Chmerkovskiy, per Jewish tradition.
Here Comes the Prince of Honor: Peta's mother, Suzanne Murgatroyd, carried little Shai down the aisle.
Here Comes the Bride: The bride walked down the aisle with her father, Derek Murgatroyd.
The Kiss: Melting. We are melting.
Mazel Tov! Maks steps on the wine glass to seal the union, per Jewish tradition.
Peta and Maks Make Their Entrance as Husband and Wife: Announcing Mr. and Mrs. Chmerkovskiy!
Peta's Reception Look: The bride wowed in a feathered white gown at the reception.
Peta's Speech: "Number one this has been literally the best day of my life," she told the crowd. "Other than Shai being born, of course, that's number one. But this is so amazing. I look around the room and everyone here"
This Kiss:
Winners' Reunion: Peta reunites with her DWTS partner Nyle DeMarco, who won season 22 with her.
The Boys Being Boys:
"So much love today," DWTS pro Sharna Burgess, who served as a bridesmaid, wrote on Instagram Stories. "I cried, I mean of course I cried. This has been such a special, magical and unforgettable day, everything is perfect, including the Bride and Groom."
"Yes this happened #chmergatroyd #maksandpeta amazing weekend," wrote veteran DWTS co-star Tony Dovolani.
Congrats to Maks and Peta!