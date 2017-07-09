Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's Wedding's Best Moments

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Miranda Kerr

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich

Inside Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Field Wedding

Lena Dunham, Lamby

Lena Dunham's Dog Trainer Defends Her Decision to Give Up Lamby

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

After a year-and-a-half-long engagement and six months after the birth of their beautiful baby boy, Maksim Chmerkovskiyand Peta Murgatroyd tied the knot at Oheka Castle in New York Saturday.

The bride looked gorgeous in a Karen Sabag Couture ball gown. She later changed into another stunning look for the wedding reception.

The event was attended by her and Maks' families as well as their other family—their Dancing With the Stars family, who helped document some wonderful and tear-jerking moments on social media.

Here are some of the best ones:

Photos

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd: Romance Rewind

Here Comes the Groom: Maks walks down the aisle accompanied by both his parents, Alexandr and Larissa Chmerkovskiy, per Jewish tradition.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Wedding

Instagram

Here Comes the Prince of Honor: Peta's mother, Suzanne Murgatroyd, carried little Shai down the aisle.

A post shared by @dwtsfans2017 on

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Wedding

Instagram

Here Comes the Bride: The bride walked down the aisle with her father, Derek Murgatroyd.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Wedding

Instagram

The Kiss: Melting. We are melting.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Wedding

Instagram

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Wedding

Instagram

Mazel Tov! Maks steps on the wine glass to seal the union, per Jewish tradition.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Wedding

Instagram

Peta and Maks Make Their Entrance as Husband and Wife: Announcing Mr. and Mrs. Chmerkovskiy!

A post shared by @valennachmergatroyd on

Peta's Reception Look: The bride wowed in a feathered white gown at the reception.

I give my warmest welcome to the newest member of our family. Congratulations Maks & Peta! #chmergatroydwedding

A post shared by Monica ?? (@monicastamler) on

Peta's Speech: "Number one this has been literally the best day of my life," she told the crowd. "Other than Shai being born, of course, that's number one. But this is so amazing. I look around the room and everyone here" 

A post shared by em? (@petamurgland) on

Photos

Celeb Wedding Dresses

This Kiss:

Real love & the best people <3 #chmergatroydwedding congrats love u guys

A post shared by Jade<3 (@jahbennyx0) on

Winners' Reunion: Peta reunites with her DWTS partner Nyle DeMarco, who won season 22 with her.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Wedding

Instagram

The Boys Being Boys:

"So much love today," DWTS pro Sharna Burgess, who served as a bridesmaid, wrote on Instagram Stories. "I cried, I mean of course I cried. This has been such a special, magical and unforgettable day, everything is perfect, including the Bride and Groom."

Yes this happened #chmergatroyd #maksandpeta amazing weekend

A post shared by Tony dovolani (@tonydovolani) on

"Yes this happened #chmergatroyd #maksandpeta amazing weekend," wrote veteran DWTS co-star Tony Dovolani.

Congrats to Maks and Peta!

TAGS/ Dancing With The Stars , Weddings , Maksim Chmerkovskiy , Peta Murgatroyd , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.