Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's Wedding's Best Moments

After a year-and-a-half-long engagement and six months after the birth of their beautiful baby boy, Maksim Chmerkovskiyand Peta Murgatroyd tied the knot at Oheka Castle in New York Saturday.

The bride looked gorgeous in a Karen Sabag Couture ball gown. She later changed into another stunning look for the wedding reception.

The event was attended by her and Maks' families as well as their other family—their Dancing With the Stars family, who helped document some wonderful and tear-jerking moments on social media.

