Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert doing their babymoon right.
On Thursday, the Bachelor in Paradise duo flew to Hawaii for a well-deserved babymoon in anticipation of their first little one on the way and these two appear to be having a grand old time in the Aloha State, taking a bevy of photos during their stay at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa.
Since landing, the duo have been posting up a social media storm, complete with smiles, leis, tropical settings and baby bumps galore.
On Saturday, the dad-to-be posted a bikini photo of his lady love in which he joked, "I swear @jadelizroper is wearing bottoms..."
Earlier in the day, the smiling mom-to-be, who was wearing a Free People dress, took to her Instagram to post a photo from the night before in which she's cradling her bump, along with the caption, "Just a warning in advance, be prepared for lots of belly pics this weekend."
Loving that we are getting to relax in this setting together before baby Janner arrives. The sunsets here in Maui are absolutely breathtaking. ??We had so much fun at dinner last night watching all the traditional dances at the @drumsofthepacificluau and eating the luau feast! #babymoon #drumsofthepacificluau (Dress is from Free People)
The 30-year-old also posted of the adorable couple in front of a picturesque backdrop.
"Loving that we are getting to relax in this setting together before baby Janner arrives. The sunsets here in Maui are absolutely breathtaking," she gushed. "We had so much fun at dinner last night watching all the traditional dances at the @drumsofthepacificluau and eating the luau feast! #babymoon #drumsofthepacificluau."
I'm ready for the pool, but our pool isn't quite ready for me (literally). ?? I love being a #fabfitfunpartner and receiving their seasonal box stuffed with full size products to try! This blue Michael Stars Ruana is perfect for the beach or the pool and can be worn as a scarf or a kimono as well! Also loving the BKR glass water bottle so I can stay hydrated in the heat and the cruelty-free, paraben-free eye concentrate from Juice Beauty. ???? Soo many good products in the @fabfitfun box, grab yours at fabfitfun.com. Use coupon code JADE for $10off! ?? #fabfitfun #ad #sunsoutbumpsout
After tying the knot in January 2016 following a whirlwind romance that played out on season two of Bachelor in Paradise, the couple announced a baby girl was on the way in March.
The brunette beauty has documented her pregnancy journey on Instagram, and just last week, revealed she reached the 29-week mark. In a snapshot taken from the couple's bed, Jade clapped back at trolls who criticized her glam look.
"Can't believe I'm defending myself," she penned, "but my preggo hormones are ruling over my logic right now. Yes, I slept in my eye makeup, yes I have lash extensions. No, that's not lip gloss, it's vitamin E oil. And yes, I do look this good when I wake up on the mornings I get to snuggle my hubby, because I wake up smiling."
Earlier this year, the reality star told E! News that after she turned 30 she came to the realization that she was ready to expand her family with Tanner.
"I feel like I'm ready for that. That's something that was really important to me, was to find somebody who was ready to have a family, and Tanner is at the same stage too so that was definitely very attractive about him," she shared with us. "We're thinking about it! I wouldn't be surprised if we had a baby in the next year or two."
Jade continued, "We're building a big house so we have lots of spare rooms that need children. Yeah I would love to, I'm ready for that."
Looks like her dreams came true!