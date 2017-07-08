Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert doing their babymoon right.

On Thursday, the Bachelor in Paradise duo flew to Hawaii for a well-deserved babymoon in anticipation of their first little one on the way and these two appear to be having a grand old time in the Aloha State, taking a bevy of photos during their stay at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa.

Since landing, the duo have been posting up a social media storm, complete with smiles, leis, tropical settings and baby bumps galore.

On Saturday, the dad-to-be posted a bikini photo of his lady love in which he joked, "I swear @jadelizroper is wearing bottoms..."

Earlier in the day, the smiling mom-to-be, who was wearing a Free People dress, took to her Instagram to post a photo from the night before in which she's cradling her bump, along with the caption, "Just a warning in advance, be prepared for lots of belly pics this weekend."