Penelope Disick Teaches You How to Make Slime on Her 5th Birthday

Penelope Disick officially just stole America's hearts...
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, who just turned 5-years-old today, celebrated her birthday by making a faux demo tape on how to create slime—and it's so cute. The clips, which were shared by Kourtney, show the little lady attempting to make an instructional video on how to make your own homemade slime.
In the dimly lit Instagram video, which is entitled "Part 1," the lil' host with the most says to the camera, "Hi guys, so we are going to make slime today. Let's get all the ingredients."
We haven't really seen Penelope talk too much on camera, so this is one of the first times we've seen her adorable personality...
In the second part, labeled "Part 2," Penelope puts different ingredients on the table and says, "This is food coloring and here's the bowl." Unfortunately from there, the bday girl gets a little confused and says aloud, "Umm so ... what do we need first?"
The videos appear to be part of a continuing series, which we are, of course, eagerly awaiting.
The 5-year-old seems to be having a low-key birthday after having a blow-out birthday bash last weekend with her cousin North West. The cousin/BFFs celebrated with their family, as well as family friends such as Jaden Smith, at a joint Moana-themed birthday party.
For their birthdays, both girls got Pomeranian puppies as gifts.
Happy Birthday my sweet P! Thank you for being the best friend to my North! I love you! pic.twitter.com/lKyroTKF7U— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 8, 2017
Earlier today, Aunt Kim Kardashian posted a sweet photo of her North and Penelope playing together on Twitter. Along with the too-cute pic, Kim wrote, "Happy Birthday my sweet P! Thank you for being the best friend to my North! I love you!"
Several other of the Kards shared social media posts of the little princess earlier today.
Penelope's grandmother Kris Jenner shared a collage of pics of the child on Instagram.
"Happy birthday to our sweet princess, our little mermaid Penelope!! We love you so much, precious angel!! #HappyBirthdayPenelope #Angel #sweetgirl #family," Kris wrote.
Those Kardashians sure know how to make some cute kiddos!