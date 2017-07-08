Penelope Disick Teaches You How to Make Slime on Her 5th Birthday

Penelope Disick officially just stole America's hearts...

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, who just turned 5-years-old today, celebrated her birthday by making a faux demo tape on how to create slime—and it's so cute. The clips, which were shared by Kourtney, show the little lady attempting to make an instructional video on how to make your own homemade slime.

In the dimly lit Instagram video, which is entitled "Part 1," the lil' host with the most says to the camera, "Hi guys, so we are going to make slime today. Let's get all the ingredients."

We haven't really seen Penelope talk too much on camera, so this is one of the first times we've seen her adorable personality...