Nelsan Ellis' sudden death has left many of his former True Blood co-stars reeling.

Earlier today, E! News reported that Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on the Showtime drama, died at age 39. His rep confirmed the sad news on Saturday that the actor passed away after complications with heart failure. "He was a great talent, and his words and presence will be forever missed," his manager told The Hollywood Reporter.

Many of Ellis' one-time True Blood co-stars took to social media to pay tribute and reveal their shock over their friend's passing.

Joe Manganiello, who played werewolf Alcide Herveaux on the True Blood from 2010-2014, took to Instagram to post an old photo of the actors and wrote, "Crushed today by the loss of my friend and castmate Nelsan Ellis. He was a wonderful person, a pioneer, and a one of a kind artist. Watching him work was like watching someone channel a spirit. It was mesmerizing. RIP."