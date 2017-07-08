John Shearer/Getty Images for EW
Nelsan Ellis' sudden death has left many of his former True Blood co-stars reeling.
Earlier today, E! News reported that Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on the Showtime drama, died at age 39. His rep confirmed the sad news on Saturday that the actor passed away after complications with heart failure. "He was a great talent, and his words and presence will be forever missed," his manager told The Hollywood Reporter.
Many of Ellis' one-time True Blood co-stars took to social media to pay tribute and reveal their shock over their friend's passing.
Joe Manganiello, who played werewolf Alcide Herveaux on the True Blood from 2010-2014, took to Instagram to post an old photo of the actors and wrote, "Crushed today by the loss of my friend and castmate Nelsan Ellis. He was a wonderful person, a pioneer, and a one of a kind artist. Watching him work was like watching someone channel a spirit. It was mesmerizing. RIP."
Oscar winner Anna Paquin, who played the show's lead role of Sookie Stackhouse, took to Twitter and wrote, "It was an utter privilege to work with the phenomenally talented and deeply kind soul .@OfficialNelsan I'm devastated by his untimely death."
Stephen Moyer, who played Bill Compton, on the hit show, wrote: "Nelsan Ellis was truly remarkable. A brilliant, charismatic, intelligent, soulful, wonderful dude. this is just completely tragic."
Sam Trammell (Sam Merlotte) wrote of Ellis' "kindness": "I don't know if I've ever seen the level of humility and kindness that came with the Magnificent Talent that Nelsan Ellis had. Miss u friend."
Deborah Ann Woll, who played the vampire Jessica Hamby on the series, wrote "Heartbreaking" with a link to the story.
Todd Lowe, who played LaFayette's coworker Terry Bellefleur, wrote, "So blessed to share the screen with you you beautiful man."
True Blood's executive producer Gregg Fienberg wrote, "RIP Nelsan. Working with you was one of the great privileges for the entire True Blood family. You will be deeply missed!"
Kristin Bauer van Straten, who played Pam De Beaufort, tweeted, "One of the sweetest most talented men I've ever met. A terrible loss for all of us. Rest In Peace Nelsan. You will be missed. I don't know how else to put words to this terribly sad news..."
Michael McMillian, who played a preacher-turned-vamp Steve Newlin, wrote: "Stunned, devastated by the terrible news of @OfficialNelsan's passing. Nelsan was a genius and a beautiful soul. Sending love to his family."