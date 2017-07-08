Jill Duggar Dillard Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on May 21, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

For the Dillard family, baby makes four...and counting.

Jill Duggar Dillard, 26, has given birth to her and husband Derick Dillard's second child, a baby boy named Samuel Scott Dillard.

The news was announced on their family blog Saturday. Samuel joins big brother Israel Dillard, 2.

"We are excited to finally announce the arrival of Samuel Scott Dillard!" the message read. "The newest addition to our family arrived on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 1:02pm. He weighs 9lb 10oz and is 22" long. After 40 of labor, he was delivered via C-section at the hospital. Thank you for your continued prayers and support!"