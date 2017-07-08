Jill Duggar Dillard Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on

For the Dillard family, baby makes four...and counting.

Jill Duggar Dillard, 26, has given birth to her and husband Derick Dillard's second child, a baby boy named Samuel Scott Dillard.

The news was announced on their family blog Saturday. Samuel joins big brother Israel Dillard, 2. 

"We are excited to finally announce the arrival of Samuel Scott Dillard!" the message read. "The newest addition to our family arrived on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 1:02pm. He weighs 9lb 10oz and is 22" long. After 40 of labor, he was delivered via C-section at the hospital. Thank you for your continued prayers and support!"

A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on

Jill and Derick, 28, have been married since 2014 and announced her recent pregnancy in December.

She and her large extended family rose to fame with the TLC series 19 Kids and Counting. Following its cancellation in 2015, Jill and sister Jessa Duggar Seewald, 24, went on to star on their own spinoff, Counting On, with their husbands. 

 

Jessa and her hubby, Ben Seewald, who welcomed their second son in February.

