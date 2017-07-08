Good news—Donal Logue's teen daughter Jade Logue, who went missing almost two weeks ago on June 26 in Brooklyn, NY., is safe and finally at home.

On Saturday, the Gotham actor's rep told E! News, "Jade is now safely back home with her family."

The rep continued, "Donal is incredibly thankful for everyone's support, and especially to the NYPD, FBI and Team Adam NCMEC for her safe return."

ABC News is also reporting that the teen was found far from home—in North Carolina.

Soon after news broke that Jade was home, Donal himself, once again took to social media, where he has been posting pleas to the public since the day after Jade's disappearance on June 26. In a happier turn of events, the Tao of Steve actor thanked fans for the support that he and his ex wife Kasey Smith have gotten during these trying times.

The 51-year-old actor wrote on Saturday, "Thank you ALL for the love and support. We are good. Kasey and I wish to thank the NYPD. FBI, @MissingKids and countless others."