Good news—Donal Logue's teen daughter Jade Logue, who went missing almost two weeks ago on June 26 in Brooklyn, NY., is safe and finally at home.
On Saturday, the Gotham actor's rep told E! News, "Jade is now safely back home with her family."
The rep continued, "Donal is incredibly thankful for everyone's support, and especially to the NYPD, FBI and Team Adam NCMEC for her safe return."
ABC News is also reporting that the teen was found far from home—in North Carolina.
Soon after news broke that Jade was home, Donal himself, once again took to social media, where he has been posting pleas to the public since the day after Jade's disappearance on June 26. In a happier turn of events, the Tao of Steve actor thanked fans for the support that he and his ex wife Kasey Smith have gotten during these trying times.
The 51-year-old actor wrote on Saturday, "Thank you ALL for the love and support. We are good. Kasey and I wish to thank the NYPD. FBI, @MissingKids and countless others."
Since the day after Jade went missing, Donal and many celebrity friends have been posting on social media pleas to the public to help find the 16-year-old and get her home.
On Thursday, Donal posted a tweet which contained a photo of him and the teen as a child.
He addressed Jade directly in the social media post. "Jade, c'mon home, you sweet, beautiful, soul. We love and miss you dearly," the actor wrote.
Meanwhile, the police department of Lancaster, Pennsylvania said the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reported a possible sighting of Jade in the area of Smiley's Deli in the city Thursday, according to Fox 43 News.
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the teen is also known as Arlo Logue and had been missing from Brooklyn, New York since June 26. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie, blue jeans, a green military parka and a gray baseball cap.
Logue's ex and Jade's mother has also been posting pleas online.
"Jade come home baby," she tweeted Thursday. "You are loved beyond words missed terribly.Come home."
Several of the character actor's fellow Gotham cast members, such as Ben McKenzie, his wife Morena Baccarin and JW Cortés, as well as Fox, which airs the show, have also helped spread the message.
Last week, Donal's longtime friend, Danny Trejo, recorded a video to help spread the word.
"Whoever has Jade, I wanna plead with you, please, just drop her off anywhere. She'll find her way home," he said. "This got a lot bigger than you thought. I know that you don't want to get the people that you're dealing with in trouble. So please, just drop her off, there'll be no questions asked. We'll find her."
We're glad all the help worked and that Jade is home safe and sound.