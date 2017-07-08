Jennifer Garner flashed her trademark beautiful smile as she stepped out for a workout in Los Angeles Saturday.
The actress wore a long, black tee, matching cropped leggings and blue sneakers and carried a blue water bottle.
On Thursday, E! News learned her ex Ben Affleck is dating Lindsay Shookus, a producer at Saturday Night Live. The two were photographed together that day for the first time, leaving a Los Angeles restaurant together.
Garner and Affleck announced their split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. This past April, the actors officially filed for divorce. They continue to co-parent their three children.
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
A source told E! News this week Affleck and Shookus are "in the early stages" of their relationship and "are taking it slow."
Another source told E! News Friday that the Saturday Night Live producer and the Oscar-winning actor have "been friends for a while but things got romantic [between the two] only recently."
Lindsay is also a mom and shares a daughter with her ex. She remains friends with him, the source said.
"They grew in different directions and ultimately made a mutual decision to go their separate ways," the source told E! News. "They are truly the definition of great co-parents and respect each other immensely. Both are so committed to their daughter. She spends every second she has with her daughter."