Penelope Disick Celebrates 5th Birthday and Gets Sweet Tributes From Family

Happy birthday, Penelope Disick!

Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick's only daughter turned 5 Saturday. Her mom posted on her Snapchat a photo of the little girl opening presents.

"My little angel is 5!" Kourtney wrote.

Scott posted a photo of him carrying their little girl on his Facebook page the day before.

Penelope's grandmother Kris Jenner shared a collage of pics of the child on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to our sweet princess, our little mermaid Penelope!! We love you so much, precious angel!! ❤ #HappyBirthdayPenelope #Angel #sweetgirl #family," Kris wrote.

Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram a sweet pic of Penelope playing on a giant inflatable toy with her cousin North West, who turned 4 last month.

"Happy Birthday my sweet P! Thank you for being the best friend to my North! I love you!" Kim wrote.

Last weekend, Penelope and North celebrated with their family, as well as family friends such as Jaden Smith, at a joint Moana-themed birthday party.

For their birthdays, both girls got Pomeranian puppies as gifts.

