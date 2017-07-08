Happy birthday, Penelope Disick!

Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick's only daughter turned 5 Saturday. Her mom posted on her Snapchat a photo of the little girl opening presents.

"My little angel is 5!" Kourtney wrote.

Scott posted a photo of him carrying their little girl on his Facebook page the day before.

Penelope's grandmother Kris Jenner shared a collage of pics of the child on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to our sweet princess, our little mermaid Penelope!! We love you so much, precious angel!! ❤ #HappyBirthdayPenelope #Angel #sweetgirl #family," Kris wrote.