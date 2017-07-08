Happy birthday, Penelope Disick!
Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick's only daughter turned 5 Saturday. Her mom posted on her Snapchat a photo of the little girl opening presents.
"My little angel is 5!" Kourtney wrote.
Scott posted a photo of him carrying their little girl on his Facebook page the day before.
Penelope's grandmother Kris Jenner shared a collage of pics of the child on Instagram.
"Happy birthday to our sweet princess, our little mermaid Penelope!! We love you so much, precious angel!! ❤ #HappyBirthdayPenelope #Angel #sweetgirl #family," Kris wrote.
Kourtney Kardashian / Snapchat
Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram a sweet pic of Penelope playing on a giant inflatable toy with her cousin North West, who turned 4 last month.
"Happy Birthday my sweet P! Thank you for being the best friend to my North! I love you!" Kim wrote.
Last weekend, Penelope and North celebrated with their family, as well as family friends such as Jaden Smith, at a joint Moana-themed birthday party.
For their birthdays, both girls got Pomeranian puppies as gifts.