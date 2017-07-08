Maks and Peta are married!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, mother of their six-month-old son Shai and a fellow Dancing With the Stars pro, have tied the knot, reports Us Weekly.

Maks told the mag, "It was everything we ever dreamt of." His blushing bide added, "And the party of the year!"

The outlet also reports that the non denominational ceremony was 40 minutes long and that the vows they exchanged in front of 300 guests were self penned.

As previously reported by E! News, the Ukrainian and the Kiwi were slated to (and did!) exchange their vows in the 137-room Oheka Castle—where Taylor Swift 's "Blank Space" music video was filmed—on Long Island, New York in front of family and friends, including his brother and co-star Val Chmerkovskiy his season 20 partner and actress Rumer Willis, fellow DWTS pro dancer Sharna Burgess and season 18 contestant and Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure.

Willis and Burgess were bridesmaids. Nicole Volynets Gamer, a former DWTS troupe member, served as Peta's maid of honor and wedding planner.

The night before, the group had a pre-wedding party at the venue.