Billie Lourd to Inherit Mom Carrie Fisher's Estate

Carrie Fisher's only child, daughter and actress Billie Lourd, is the beneficiary of her multi-million dollar estate and details about it were recently made public.
The Star Wars actress died at age 60 in December. Her mother and Singin' in the Rain star Debbie Reynolds passed away a day later at age 84 after suffering a stroke.
Court documents obtained by E! News list details about her living trust and reveal Billie, 24, is its beneficiary. She is set to inherit her mother's 2016 Tesla S, personal items such as jewelry, artwork and collectibles, the money in four of the actress' bank accounts, ownership of her companies and a life insurance policy. She will also obtain the rights to Carrie's public image and likeness.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Not all of the actress' belongings will go to Billie; Some 1,500 are set to be auctioned off and proceeds from the auction, which was announced a few weeks ago, will go to Debbie' charity The Thalians and The Jed Foundation, a charity chosen by Lourd.
Items set to be put on auction include Carrie's life-size Princess Leia statue inside a British vintage British phone booth, her personalized director's chair from the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi set—which reads "Star Wars: The Saga Continues" and a life-size C-3PO with electronic lighting elements and a life-size bronze, limited edition Yoda statue that she also owned.
"My mother and sister were magnificent collectors, they amassed an amazing and diverse collection in their lifetimes," Carrie's brother Todd Fisher said in a statement. "The size and scope of their collection rivals most museums. So in keeping with my mother's wishes we have decided to share part of their magnificent collection with all their friends and fans."
Meanwhile, the multi-million dollar side-by-side Hollywood Hills homes Carrie and Debbie owned are set to be sold as one property for an estimated $18 million, reports said last month.