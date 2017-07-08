Billie Lourd to Inherit Mom Carrie Fisher's Estate

Carrie Fisher's only child, daughter and actress Billie Lourd, is the beneficiary of her multi-million dollar estate and details about it were recently made public.

The Star Wars actress died at age 60 in December. Her mother and Singin' in the Rain star Debbie Reynolds passed away a day later at age 84 after suffering a stroke.

Court documents obtained by E! News list details about her living trust and reveal Billie, 24, is its beneficiary. She is set to inherit her mother's 2016 Tesla S, personal items such as jewelry, artwork and collectibles, the money in four of the actress' bank accounts, ownership of her companies and a life insurance policy. She will also obtain the rights to Carrie's public image and likeness.