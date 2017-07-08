Shia LaBeouf Arrested for Public Drunkenness Again

LaBeouf has gotten into trouble with the law before, including for alcohol-related offenses. In 2015, he was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication in Austin, Texas. He was initially stopped for jaywalking and then got into a heated confrontation with the arresting police officer, who said he noticed an odor of alcohol emanating from the actor.

This past April, LaBeouf was arrested in New York City for assault and harassment after getting into an altercation with a person during his live-stream of his political protest. The charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence.

In 2014, LaBeouf was arrested after he was kicked out of a Broadway performance of Cabaret for being disruptive. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to six months of outpatient rehab—which included three he had already completed voluntarily.

"I get to the [police] station and I quickly realize, 'I'm not supposed to be here. I'm not made for this set-up,'" the actor recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "I get in there and this dude says, 'Whitey's here. Time for snitching.' And I thought, 'Oh, no.' So my possum is like, 'You gotta do something, man. You gotta do something or you're gonna die in here.' So, I turn into Tupac. Now I'm ripping my shirt off and I'm doing push-ups like, 'Don't mess with me, dawg. I'm crazy, you know what I'm saying?'"

"The guy's like, 'What are you in here for?' I'm like, 'Cabaret, homie. Cabaret,'" he continued. "Anyway, so then they fingerprint me and do the whole business and I'm like, 'I gotta get out of this little cell with these six dudes.' I'm trippin'. So I figure, I'm gonna spit on this cop's shoe. That's my way out. So I spit on his shoe and I'm lookin' at him, and it was [my way out]. He put a mask on me, a Hannibal mask, and a LED jacket, and ushered me into my private little dwelling, where I sat for 25 hours. Then they gave me a McDonald's egg sandwich."