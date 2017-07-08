So it's gonna be forever...

On Friday, a day before they will tie the knot, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd partied the night away with their family and friends, including many of their Dancing With the Stars co-stars, at their wedding venue—Oheka Castle. The sprawling estate on Long Island, New York may look rather familiar to Taylor Swift fans—it was featured in Taylor Swift's "Blank Space" video.

Maks and Peta got engaged in December 2015, a little more than a year before their son Shai was born.

At the party, Peta wore a white, satin, strapless over-the-knee sheath dress and matching pumps. Guests included Maks' brother and co-star Val Chmerkovskiy, his girlfriend and fellow DWTS pro dancer Jenna Johnson, his season 20 partner and actress Rumer Willis, longtime DWTS pros Tony Dovolani and Henry Byalikov and Nicole Volynets Gamer, a former DWTS troupe member who served as Peta's maid of honor and wedding planner. Several of the attendees posted pics and videos of the bash on their Instagram Stories feeds.