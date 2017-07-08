He gets it from his daddy!

Jaden Smith treated fans to a concert Friday ahead of his 19th birthday, while sister Willow Smith also took the stage.

The two performed at the Sagebrush Cantina, a Mexican restaurant and bar, in Calabasas, California, where they live. Their parents, '90s rapper and movie star Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, were also present, according to TMZ.

Videos of Jaden rapping shirtless—channeling dad, with the audience joining in, were posted on Instagram. Willow later gave an acoustic musical performance.

Willow and Jaden's girlfriend Odessa Adlon were also spotted cheering in the crowd, cheering on and singing along with the rapper. Odessa posted photos of her and her beau on Instagram Stories.