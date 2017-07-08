Jaden Smith Raps Shirtless and Channels Dad Will Smith at Pre-Birthday Performance

He gets it from his daddy!

Jaden Smith treated fans to a concert Friday ahead of his 19th birthday, while sister Willow Smith also took the stage.

The two performed at the Sagebrush Cantina, a Mexican restaurant and bar, in Calabasas, California, where they live. Their parents, '90s rapper and movie star Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, were also present, according to TMZ.

Videos of Jaden rapping shirtless—channeling dad, with the audience joining in, were posted on Instagram. Willow later gave an acoustic musical performance.

Willow and Jaden's girlfriend Odessa Adlon were also spotted cheering in the crowd, cheering on and singing along with the rapper. Odessa posted photos of her and her beau on Instagram Stories.

Jaden had promoted his concert earlier this week on Twitter.

Jaden began his music career as a young teen and released his debut mix tape, The Cool Cafe: Cool Tape Vol. 1, in 2012.

Earlier this year, he released the singles "Fallen" and "Batman," from his upcoming debut album SYRE.

