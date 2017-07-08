Bravo
With filming officially underway on the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, information about the cast has begun trickling out. Who's in? Who's out? And who's new? Even the most loyal Bravoholics can have trouble keeping up.
Luckily, we've got your back.
Multiple sources tell E! News that Dorit Kemsley is back for season eight following an inaugural season that saw her align with Lisa Vanderpump and feud rather explosively with both Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna. Is there still bad blood? Only time will tell. Our sources tell us that her children and family will be the focus for her this season, however.
Hot night in Vegas pic.twitter.com/f9FeiyfgkB— Camille Grammer (@TheRealCamilleG) July 7, 2017
Who's In
While Bravo isn't commenting on casting, it's a pretty safe bet that Dorit will be joined by LVP, Rinna, Erika and Kyle Richards. In fact, a photo shared on Twitter by former Housewife Camille Grammer essentially confirms that those vets will be back on the scene for the new season, along with a guest appearance by Camille and fellow former HW Adrienne Maloof. And look forward to a trip to to Sin City, considering the photo sees the ladies posing with the Las Vegas skyline as their backdrop.
Who's Out
As previously reported, Eileen Davidson will not be returning to the series. After three seasons as Rinna's sidekick, she made the decision to focus on her demanding day job. "After a lot of careful thought, I've decided because of my crazy schedules at The Young and The Restless, as well as Days of Our Lives, it's best for me and my family if I step away from being a Housewife for now," she explained in a statement obtained by E! News. "But you never know, I might be popping in from time to time just to see what the ladies are up to! Thanks for your love and support guys!!!"
Who's New
As E! News exclusively reported, season eight will see an injection of fresh blood in the form of Teddi Jo Mellencamp, daughter of music legend John Cougar Mellencamp. While it's too early to tell if she'll be a full-time Housewife or appear simply as a Friend of the Housewives, sources confirm that she is currently filming with the ladies, even accompanying them on their trip to Las Vegas. The self-described "accountability coach and fitmom addicted to sweat and laughter" is married with two children and one step-child. She writes about fitness on her blog, LA Workout Junkie.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for season eight later this year on Bravo.
