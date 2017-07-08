Who's In

While Bravo isn't commenting on casting, it's a pretty safe bet that Dorit will be joined by LVP, Rinna, Erika and Kyle Richards. In fact, a photo shared on Twitter by former Housewife Camille Grammer essentially confirms that those vets will be back on the scene for the new season, along with a guest appearance by Camille and fellow former HW Adrienne Maloof. And look forward to a trip to to Sin City, considering the photo sees the ladies posing with the Las Vegas skyline as their backdrop.

Who's Out

As previously reported, Eileen Davidson will not be returning to the series. After three seasons as Rinna's sidekick, she made the decision to focus on her demanding day job. "After a lot of careful thought, I've decided because of my crazy schedules at The Young and The Restless, as well as Days of Our Lives, it's best for me and my family if I step away from being a Housewife for now," she explained in a statement obtained by E! News. "But you never know, I might be popping in from time to time just to see what the ladies are up to! Thanks for your love and support guys!!!"