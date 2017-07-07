There's a new face in the 90210!

With filming underway on season eight of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, E! News has exclusively learned that Teddi Jo Mellencamp, daughter of music legend John Cougar Mellencamp, is officially in the mix. While it's still too early to tell whether she'll be a full-time Housewife with a diamond of her very own to hold in the opening credits or simply appear as a Friend of the Housewives (a la season seven's Eden Sassoon), sources tell us that she is currently filming with the rest of the cast.

While not much is known about Teddi beyond her famous lineage, she describes herself in her Instagram bio as an "accountability coach and fitmom addicted to sweat and laughter" and a "writer of honest sarcastic reviews for anything health/fitness." She blogs about fitness as LAWorkoutJunkie.com. Married to husband Edwin Arroyave, she has two children and one step-child.