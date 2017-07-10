How to Get Zendaya's Killer Style on a Budget

Zendaya is on top of her fashion game lately, but we all know a celebrity wardrobe comes at a high price.
You can catch the quadruple threat (actress, singer, dancer and designer) at any red carpet, press event or even just walking the streets in her eye-catching style. Most of us wish we could have her fearless wardrobe, but not every look is affordable for the average person. Working with her stylist Law Roach (you know, Céline Dion's new fashion guru), Zendaya pushes the envelope when it comes to fashion and sports thousands of dollars' worth of clothing by some of the top designers (Christian Louboutin, Delpozo, Ralph and Russo, etc.).
Recently she's been traveling the world on her Spider-Man: Homecoming press tour and making an appearance at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, pulling off some killer looks that only a fashion trendsetter could. If you want to spruce up your style to be a little bit more like Zendaya's (for a fraction of the price) then we're here to help you.
Check out a few of Zendaya's recent style choices below, then shop some of the similar looks we've rounded up for you.
At the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Zendaya goes Barbie pink in a dress by Ralph and Russo, Casadei heels and Bulgari jewelry. Having your dress and heels all one color is a bold look, but with the right shade and subtle accessories you can pull off the all-pink look just as well.
Portia Maxi Dress, Was $231, Now $162
Aleani Pointed Pumps, Was $80, Now $56
Blarney Silver-tone Crystal Earrings, Was $112, Now $56
While promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming in Barcelona, Spain, Zendaya rocked a look straight off the runway from Delpozo's fall 2015 collection. She paired the bright ensemble with white, pointed-toe Le Silla pumps. We can't all snag an outfit right off the catwalk, but with these similar pieces you can make the sidewalk your runway.
Collectif Vintage Style White and Pink Flamingo Button Up Cardigan, $56
Mix No.6 Lill Pump, $30
During a short stop by Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week, Zendaya effortlessly slayed in this Viktor and Rolf dress and Christian Louboutin pumps. Who doesn't love a chance to be fashion forward and comfortable at the same time?
Deer Printed Long Sleeve Tee, Was $98, Now $30
Cassani Pump, $50
There you have it! Zendaya's fashion forward style for less.
Pick your favorite outfit and get to strutting the streets in your fabulous Zendaya-inspired ensemble!