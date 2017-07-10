How to Get Zendaya's Killer Style on a Budget

Zendaya is on top of her fashion game lately, but we all know a celebrity wardrobe comes at a high price.

You can catch the quadruple threat (actress, singer, dancer and designer) at any red carpet, press event or even just walking the streets in her eye-catching style. Most of us wish we could have her fearless wardrobe, but not every look is affordable for the average person. Working with her stylist Law Roach (you know, Céline Dion's new fashion guru), Zendaya pushes the envelope when it comes to fashion and sports thousands of dollars' worth of clothing by some of the top designers (Christian Louboutin, Delpozo, Ralph and Russo, etc.).

Recently she's been traveling the world on her Spider-Man: Homecoming press tour and making an appearance at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, pulling off some killer looks that only a fashion trendsetter could. If you want to spruce up your style to be a little bit more like Zendaya's (for a fraction of the price) then we're here to help you.