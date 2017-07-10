How to Get Zendaya's Killer Style on a Budget

  • By
  • &

by Ariana Quihuiz |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Miranda Kerr

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara Is Celebrating Her Birthday With a New Haircut

ESC: Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo's $40 Sunglasses Really Do Look Designer

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Zendaya is on top of her fashion game lately, but we all know a celebrity wardrobe comes at a high price.

You can catch the quadruple threat (actress, singer, dancer and designer) at any red carpet, press event or even just walking the streets in her eye-catching style. Most of us wish we could have her fearless wardrobe, but not every look is affordable for the average person. Working with her stylist Law Roach (you know, Céline Dion's new fashion guru), Zendaya pushes the envelope when it comes to fashion and sports thousands of dollars' worth of clothing by some of the top designers (Christian Louboutin, Delpozo, Ralph and Russo, etc.).

Recently she's been traveling the world on her Spider-Man: Homecoming press tour and making an appearance at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, pulling off some killer looks that only a fashion trendsetter could. If you want to spruce up your style to be a little bit more like Zendaya's (for a fraction of the price) then we're here to help you. 

Photos

2017 Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Check out a few of Zendaya's recent style choices below, then shop some of the similar looks we've rounded up for you.

ESC: Zendaya, Red Carpet Translation

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Pretty in Pink

At the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Zendaya goes Barbie pink in a dress by Ralph and Russo, Casadei heels and Bulgari jewelry. Having your dress and heels all one color is a bold look, but with the right shade and subtle accessories you can pull off the all-pink look just as well. 

ESC: Zendaya, Red Carpet Translation Market

SAYLOR X REVOLVE

Portia Maxi Dress, Was $231, Now $162

ESC: Zendaya, Red Carpet Translation Market

ALDO

Aleani Pointed Pumps, Was $80, Now $56

Article continues below

ESC: Zendaya, Red Carpet Translation Market

NOIR JEWELRY

Blarney Silver-tone Crystal Earrings, Was $112, Now $56

ESC: Zendaya, Red Carpet Translation

Robert Marquardt/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Christmas in July

While promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming in Barcelona, Spain, Zendaya rocked a look straight off the runway from Delpozo's fall 2015 collection. She paired the bright ensemble with white, pointed-toe Le Silla pumps. We can't all snag an outfit right off the catwalk, but with these similar pieces you can make the sidewalk your runway.

ESC: Zendaya, Red Carpet Translation Market

UNIQUE VINTAGE

Collectif Vintage Style White and Pink Flamingo Button Up Cardigan, $56

Article continues below

ESC: Zendaya, Red Carpet Translation Market

TOPSHOP

Tall Tailored Clean Peg Trousers, $75

ESC: Zendaya, Red Carpet Translation Market

DSW

Mix No.6 Lill Pump, $30

ESC: Zendaya, Red Carpet Translation

Mireya Acierto/GC Images

Ruffled Feathers

During a short stop by Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week, Zendaya effortlessly slayed in this Viktor and Rolf dress and Christian Louboutin pumps. Who doesn't love a chance to be fashion forward and comfortable at the same time?

Article continues below

ESC: Zendaya, Red Carpet Translation Market

WILDFOX

Deer Printed Long Sleeve Tee, Was $98, Now $30

ESC: Zendaya, Red Carpet Translation Market

ASOS

Tulle Prom Skirt in Rainbow Colors, $95

ESC: Zendaya, Red Carpet Translation Market

JESSICA SIMPSON

Cassani Pump, $50

Article continues below

There you have it! Zendaya's fashion forward style for less.

 

Pick your favorite outfit and get to strutting the streets in your fabulous Zendaya-inspired ensemble!

TAGS/ Zendaya , Style Collective , Life/Style , Top Stories , Fashion , Shopping , VG
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.