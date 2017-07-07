Let's not jump to conclusions about Ben Affleck's new leading lady, Lindsay Shookus.
A source tells E! News that the Saturday Night Live producer and the Oscar-winning actor have "been friends for a while but things got romantic [between the two] only recently."
The new duo was seen together for the first time just last night when they stepped out on the town for a late bite to eat.
And despite the rumor mill going into overdrive about the relatively new romance, a close friend tells us that Lindsay is "the kindest person" and "down to earth."
The insider adds that "Lindsay is the girl next door. She's completely unpretentious. She is fiercely loyal to her friends. She's a rock to them and her family. She's the friend that is there during good and hard times and she's the first person to show up next to your side."
Last night, E! News exclusively reported that the couple has been spending quality time together this summer and even traveled to London together last week for a quick getaway.
We're told Lindsay and Ben have plenty in common between focusing on their successful careers in the entertainment industry, remaining on positive terms with their respective exes and making sure that their children are their first priority.
The close friend adds that Lindsay remains good friends with her ex and that she even threw him a birthday party this year.
"They grew in different directions and ultimately made a mutual decision to go their separate ways. They are truly the definition of great co-parents and respect each other immensely. Both are so committed to their daughter. She spends every second she has with her daughter."
The same goes for Ben and his ex Jennifer Garner as the two have maintained a united front for the sake of the three children.
In fact, just this past week for the Fourth of July, the two were seen taking in a local fair with their little ones in Los Angeles.
Ben and Jennifer filed for divorce back in April of this year, with joint filings, two years after announcing that they were ending their 10-year marriage.