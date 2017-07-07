Let's not jump to conclusions about Ben Affleck's new leading lady, Lindsay Shookus.

A source tells E! News that the Saturday Night Live producer and the Oscar-winning actor have "been friends for a while but things got romantic [between the two] only recently."

The new duo was seen together for the first time just last night when they stepped out on the town for a late bite to eat.

And despite the rumor mill going into overdrive about the relatively new romance, a close friend tells us that Lindsay is "the kindest person" and "down to earth."