Country music star Toby Keith's daughter Krystal Keith took to Instagram Friday to reveal that she, her husband Drew Sandubrae and their 1 and 1/-2-year-old daughter Hensley were almost killed in a car accident on the Fourth of July.

The 31-year-old, who is also a country singer, posted photos of their white Mercedes-Benz SUV, which got completely crushed mostly in its front in the crash.

"Our 4th turned pretty horrific," Krystal wrote. "Hensley, Drew and I were on the way to watch fireworks on the 4th. A drunk driver almost took the lives of my entire family. We all survived the wreck but it's gonna take some time to heal. Keep us in your prayers. Hug your babies and spouses tight. DON'T DRINK AND DRIVE."