Pauly D is shaken to his core.

The DJ and Jersey Shore star just can't believe his ears as Tyler Henry accurately describes how his best friend died in this sneak peek from Wednesday's all-new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"My friend Billy, my best friend in the whole entire world, he passed away about 11 years ago," Pauly says. "We did everything together and stuff like that, and he passed in a motorcycle accident. We were together all the time, so I don't know if there's anything that you see."

He confesses emotionally, "I don't talk to anybody about this because I'm a public figure, but I'm private in that aspect."