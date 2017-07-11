Pauly D is shaken to his core.
The DJ and Jersey Shore star just can't believe his ears as Tyler Henry accurately describes how his best friend died in this sneak peek from Wednesday's all-new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.
"My friend Billy, my best friend in the whole entire world, he passed away about 11 years ago," Pauly says. "We did everything together and stuff like that, and he passed in a motorcycle accident. We were together all the time, so I don't know if there's anything that you see."
He confesses emotionally, "I don't talk to anybody about this because I'm a public figure, but I'm private in that aspect."
"There is a visual that's coming through," Tyler tells him, explaining, "I don't have the time to be able to correct anything that would have gone wrong. The feeling is the center of balance isn't the center of the vehicle. It's almost like if someone's veering or turning and it's more on one side or more on the other and he can't adjust quick enough. The focus is almost like I don't have the balance."
"I'm feeling like I'm shaking right now hearing you say that," Pauly replies. "Um, that's exactly what happened!"
See the astonishing moment in the clip above!
