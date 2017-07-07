9 Things to Know About Jordin Sparks' Boyfriend Dana Isaiah

Jordin Sparks has made things officially official with her new man!

The 27-year-old—who previously dated Jason Derulo—is dating Dana Isaiah, and while she's posted a couple photos and videos about him before, she took to Instagram yesterday (appropriately on International Kissing Day) to express how #blessed she is to have him in her life, making it clear that they're an item.

So who exactly is Dana Isaiah? Other than having beautiful eyes, an amazing body and a heart that adores Sparks, here are 9 things you should know: