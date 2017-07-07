9 Things to Know About Jordin Sparks' Boyfriend Dana Isaiah

Jordin Sparks has made things officially official with her new man!
The 27-year-old—who previously dated Jason Derulo—is dating Dana Isaiah, and while she's posted a couple photos and videos about him before, she took to Instagram yesterday (appropriately on International Kissing Day) to express how #blessed she is to have him in her life, making it clear that they're an item.
So who exactly is Dana Isaiah? Other than having beautiful eyes, an amazing body and a heart that adores Sparks, here are 9 things you should know:
He's Fitness Junky: He labels himself a "fitness enthusiast," and he even appears to train with Sparks! In fact, Sparks took to Instagram a couple days ago to share a video working out with her beau, writing, "Having an excellent workout partner to keep you accountable and motivated doesn't hurt!"
And a Model: From fitness to clothing, he has several professional photos to add to his modeling resume...and with eyes and a body like that, it's no wonder!
He's a Family Man: He always shares photos of his family members, including his siblings, his mom and his dad. He also has a godson who he cares deeply for.
"I kinda sorta really miss my Godson," he captioned this sweet pic. "Peep the matching kicks. Yes, we wear #Nike and #Adidas at the same time."
And a Dog Person: He has a dog named Zeus who he calls his "baby boy" and his "best friend."
He's Religious: Just like Sparks! His profile reads, "God is my #1 | Col 3:23 | Romans 6," and he has shared several photos regarding his faith.
"Let nothing dampen you seeking Gods face!" He captioned this photo, adding, "When we seek him, we find him and are satisfied. 'You will seek me and find me, when you seek me with all your heart.' Jeremiah 29:13"
He's Younger Than Her: He just rang in his 25th birthday this year on May 3. Sparks will be 28 in December.
He Played Basketball at Southeastern University: He shares a lot of throwbacks from his days playing ball, admitting he misses it every day.
He's Been Sharing Photos With Her Since May: He posted a couple photos with her from their gym the day after his birthday.
And She's Spent Time With His Family: Sparks spent Mother's Day with his family and even went on a recent trip with his Godson's family.
Needless to say, Sparks looks incredibly happy...and that makes us happy, too!