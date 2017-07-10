Blac Chyna Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

E! News can confirm Blac Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian today.
The 29-year-old model headed to a Los Angeles court alongside her attorney, Lisa Bloom, to file for the TRO, which she was granted by the court. Though Rob did not appear in court, his attorneys, Robert Shapiro and Sam Klein, appeared on his behalf.
The TRO does not cover their 8-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, as the former couple's nannies drop her off between parents. The L.A. Superior Court Commissioner James E. Blancarte said the court's primary concern is the baby, and the pair will have to figure out a visitation schedule.
"The court is not in the business of separating biological parents from their children," Blancarte told reporters.
"They are both working together to do what's in the best interest of the child," Shapiro also said, adding, "On Mr. Kardashian's behalf, I'd like to apologize for the events that have taken place. Moving forward, the priority is the well-being of the child."
Chyna also spoke out following the hearing, telling reporters, "I will go back to co-parenting Dream."
Toby Canham / Splash News
The news of the TRO comes a little less than a week after the reality star's explicit rant against Chyna after which she claimed he's been violent with her.
In case you missed it, Rob accused Chyna of cheating on him and posted a video of her kissing another man, which he said she sent him. He followed it up with naked pics of his ex and a long rant, during which he revealed he paid $100,000 for her plastic surgery and threatened that she would never see their baby daughter, Dream Kardashian, again unless she stopped "the alcohol and drugs and cocaine and X and E." Chyna responded claiming he had "beat" her.
E! News confirmed Friday afternoon that Chyna's legal team had filed a request for a hearing for a restraining order against Rob. In the documents, Chyna requests that he be ordered to stay 100 yards away from her at all times. She states the two have been broken up since December and that "Rob has been violent with me in the past and I am afraid to be around him."
Rob's attorney told TMZ his rant was "a spontaneous reaction that he regrets."
In the papers, Chyna detailed one alleged violent incident.
She said that in April, Rob began berating her in front of her son King Cairo, 4. She said that when she asked him to stop, he screamed, "I can say whatever the f--k I want!," then grabbed her phone and pushed her to the ground, "aggressively shoving me by the side of my arm and hitting me on the thigh." She says she fell to the ground and was bruised and could barely walk.
Greg Doherty/Getty Images
Chyna and Bloom also sat down for an interview with Good Morning America today. The Lashed salon owner told her side of the story, admitting she was "devastated" by the leaked photos.
Bloom had said Thursday on Twitter that "what Rob Kardashian did to Blac Chyna could be 'revenge porn,' and illegal."
"I am very proud to represent Blac Chyna as she stands up for her rights as a woman and as a mother against her ex, Rob Kardashian," Bloom said in a statement posted on Twitter Friday. "Yesterday Chyna retained me, and today we filed for temporary restraining orders to protect her rights. Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: revenge porn is illegal. Cyberbullying your ex is harassment. Chyna ended your relationship months ago and she has the right to live as she chooses, work as she chooses, dress as she chooses, date who she chooses, and be intimate with who she chooses."
"Chyna and I both believe that this is an important women's rights issue, as too many women and girls have been slut-shamed by exes. It stops now," she continued. "Your attempts to shame and control her are hereby rejected. Her body, her choice. Her life, her choice. Back off."
Bloom said that on Monday, Chyna and her attorneys will appear in court to "request the appropriate restraining orders to require Mr. Kardashian to behave like a grownup toward the mother of his baby."
The attorney is also currently representing The O.C. actress Mischa Barton in a revenge porn case against her ex.
A source had told E! News exclusively Friday that Rob and Chyna are "keeping their distance right now," adding, "This type of fight has happened between them before, and they will most likely reconcile later on for the sake of their daughter, Dream. As of now, they are not communicating and Rob has stopped all financial matters with her."