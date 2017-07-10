Blac Chyna Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

The news of the TRO comes a little less than a week after the reality star's explicit rant against Chyna after which she claimed he's been violent with her.

In case you missed it, Rob accused Chyna of cheating on him and posted a video of her kissing another man, which he said she sent him. He followed it up with naked pics of his ex and a long rant, during which he revealed he paid $100,000 for her plastic surgery and threatened that she would never see their baby daughter, Dream Kardashian, again unless she stopped "the alcohol and drugs and cocaine and X and E." Chyna responded claiming he had "beat" her.

E! News confirmed Friday afternoon that Chyna's legal team had filed a request for a hearing for a restraining order against Rob. In the documents, Chyna requests that he be ordered to stay 100 yards away from her at all times. She states the two have been broken up since December and that "Rob has been violent with me in the past and I am afraid to be around him."

Rob's attorney told TMZ his rant was "a spontaneous reaction that he regrets."