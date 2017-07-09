But with Tiffany "New York" Pollard's encouragement, Chad eventually wised up and decided to ask Karina out on an official date. Yes, it was painfully awkward, but at least he got there—and she agreed!

Meanwhile, Dr. Darcy Sterling tested the celebrities with a "blind" speed dating challenge involving complete strangers. However, Malika once again was more interested in spending time with Ronnie. "I wasn't trying to show off my listening skills in this process," she admitted. "I was just trying to get through it."

