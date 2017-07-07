Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Among Famous Couples With Ties to SNL

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Chloe Grace Moretz

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Blac Chyna Seeks Restraining Orders Against Rob

Lena Dunham Feuds With Animal Shelter Over Dog

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Welcome to the club, Ben Affleck. The Saturday Night Live date club.

The actor is dating Lindsay Shookus, an SNL producer, E! News learned Thursday, three months after he and Jennifer Garner filed for divorce.

The Oscar winner is one of the most famous people to date a person who works for SNL.

Other famous current and past couples with ties to the show include Olivia Wilde and husband and former cast member Jason SudeikisMad Men alum and The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss and ex-husband SNL star Fred ArmisenCarrie Fisher and Dan Aykroyd and Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen.

Lindsay Shookus, Ben Affleck

©Will Ragozzino/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus

E! News learned in July 2017 that the actor and the SNL producer are dating, three months after he and ex Jennifer Garner filed for divorce.

Elisabeth Moss, Fred Armisen

Mathew Imaging/Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss and Fred Armison

In a different reality, the Mad Men alum and The Handmaid's Tale star would have actually been an "Offred." The actress was married to former SNL star Fred Armisen for a more than a year until 2011.

Fred Armisen, Natasha Lyonne, 2016 Emmy Awards, Couples

Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen

The Orange Is the New Black actress and the former SNL star have been a couple since 2014.

Article continues below

MET Gala, Will Arnett, Amy Poehler

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett

The actress and former SNL cast member wed the Arrested Development actor in 2003. The two, parents to sons Archie, born in 2008, and Abel, born in 2010, split in 2012 and finalized a divorce in 2016.

Gene Wilder, Gilda Radner

Ted Dully/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner

The Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory star wed the SNL star, his co-star in the movie Hanky Panky, in 1984. Radner died of ovarian cancer in 1989.

Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, Alumni Gear

AP Photo/Kansas University, Jeff Jacobsen

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

The actress and actor and former SNL star began dating in 2011 and wed in 2013. They are parents to son Otis, born in 2014, and daughter Daisy, born in 2016.

Article continues below

January Jones, Jason Sudeikis

John Shearer/Getty Images for AMC

January Jones and Jason Sudeikis

The actress and actor and former SNL cast member dated briefly in 2010.

Carrie Fisher, Dan Aykroyd

Chris Pizzello/AP/REX/Shutterstock, Lester Cohen/WireImage

Carrie Fisher and Dan Aykroyd

The late Star Wars actress and the actor and former SNL star Dan Aykroyd dated on and off in the late '70s and early '80s and were engaged at one point.

"She was also in love with Paul Simon," Aykroyd told Empire magazine a month after Fisher's December 2016 death. "She married him but I hope she kept my ring."

Aykroyd and Fisher starred together in the 1980 movie The Blues Brothers, based on a band he created with mutual friend and late actor John Belushi on SNL.

Paul Simon, Carrie Fisher, Wedding

AP Photo/Mario Suriani

Carrie Fisher and Paul Simon

The late Star Wars actress was married to the musician for less than a year until 1984. SNL creator Lorne Michaels served as his best man at their wedding.

Article continues below

2016 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals, Sarah Silverman, Michael Sheen, Candids

David Fisher/REX Shutterstock

Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen

The comedienne and former SNL star has been dating the Masters of Sex actor since 2014.

Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Kimmel

YouTube

Sarah Silverman and Jimmy Kimmel

The comedienne and former SNL star dated the talk show host for about six years until 2008 and famously engaged in the "I'm F--king Matt Damon"-"I'm F--king Ben Affleck" musical war on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The former video, featuring Silverman, won an Emmy.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Guest

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest

The actress and former SNL star, better known his role in The Princess Bride and mockumentary films such as This Is Spinal Tap and Best in Show, have been married since 1984. They are parents to daughter Anne, born in 1986, and son Thomas, born in 1996.

Article continues below

Naya Rivera, David Spade

Splash News

Naya Rivera and David Spade

In 2017, the Glee alum and former SNL star co-starred in the Crackle comedy film Mad Families and also dated.

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost

Craig Barritt/Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

The actress and SNL star began dating in 2017.

 

Another new couple is Scarlett Johansson and current cast member Colin Jost.

E! News learned earlier this year that the actress and SNL star were "hooking up." Earlier this month, E! News learned they "are dating and having fun."

"They are still getting to know each other, but she is really into him and it's getting more on the exclusive level," a source said.

TAGS/ Ben Affleck , Saturday Night Live , , Top Stories , Couples , Life/Style
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.