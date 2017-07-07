Welcome to the club, Ben Affleck. The Saturday Night Live date club.
The actor is dating Lindsay Shookus, an SNL producer, E! News learned Thursday, three months after he and Jennifer Garner filed for divorce.
The Oscar winner is one of the most famous people to date a person who works for SNL.
Other famous current and past couples with ties to the show include Olivia Wilde and husband and former cast member Jason Sudeikis, Mad Men alum and The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss and ex-husband SNL star Fred Armisen, Carrie Fisher and Dan Aykroyd and Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen.
©Will Ragozzino/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Mathew Imaging/Getty Images
In a different reality, the Mad Men alum and The Handmaid's Tale star would have actually been an "Offred." The actress was married to former SNL star Fred Armisen for a more than a year until 2011.
Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images
The Orange Is the New Black actress and the former SNL star have been a couple since 2014.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The actress and former SNL cast member wed the Arrested Development actor in 2003. The two, parents to sons Archie, born in 2008, and Abel, born in 2010, split in 2012 and finalized a divorce in 2016.
Ted Dully/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
The Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory star wed the SNL star, his co-star in the movie Hanky Panky, in 1984. Radner died of ovarian cancer in 1989.
AP Photo/Kansas University, Jeff Jacobsen
The actress and actor and former SNL star began dating in 2011 and wed in 2013. They are parents to son Otis, born in 2014, and daughter Daisy, born in 2016.
John Shearer/Getty Images for AMC
The actress and actor and former SNL cast member dated briefly in 2010.
Chris Pizzello/AP/REX/Shutterstock, Lester Cohen/WireImage
The late Star Wars actress and the actor and former SNL star Dan Aykroyd dated on and off in the late '70s and early '80s and were engaged at one point.
"She was also in love with Paul Simon," Aykroyd told Empire magazine a month after Fisher's December 2016 death. "She married him but I hope she kept my ring."
Aykroyd and Fisher starred together in the 1980 movie The Blues Brothers, based on a band he created with mutual friend and late actor John Belushi on SNL.
AP Photo/Mario Suriani
The late Star Wars actress was married to the musician for less than a year until 1984. SNL creator Lorne Michaels served as his best man at their wedding.
David Fisher/REX Shutterstock
The comedienne and former SNL star has been dating the Masters of Sex actor since 2014.
YouTube
The comedienne and former SNL star dated the talk show host for about six years until 2008 and famously engaged in the "I'm F--king Matt Damon"-"I'm F--king Ben Affleck" musical war on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The former video, featuring Silverman, won an Emmy.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
The actress and former SNL star, better known his role in The Princess Bride and mockumentary films such as This Is Spinal Tap and Best in Show, have been married since 1984. They are parents to daughter Anne, born in 1986, and son Thomas, born in 1996.
Splash News
In 2017, the Glee alum and former SNL star co-starred in the Crackle comedy film Mad Families and also dated.
Craig Barritt/Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images
The actress and SNL star began dating in 2017.
Another new couple is Scarlett Johansson and current cast member Colin Jost.
E! News learned earlier this year that the actress and SNL star were "hooking up." Earlier this month, E! News learned they "are dating and having fun."
"They are still getting to know each other, but she is really into him and it's getting more on the exclusive level," a source said.