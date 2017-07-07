Welcome to the club, Ben Affleck. The Saturday Night Live date club.

The actor is dating Lindsay Shookus, an SNL producer, E! News learned Thursday, three months after he and Jennifer Garner filed for divorce.

The Oscar winner is one of the most famous people to date a person who works for SNL.

Other famous current and past couples with ties to the show include Olivia Wilde and husband and former cast member Jason Sudeikis, Mad Men alum and The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss and ex-husband SNL star Fred Armisen, Carrie Fisher and Dan Aykroyd and Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen.