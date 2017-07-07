Game of Thrones is notorious for keeping details under lock and key, but the veil on season seven is about to be lifted. The new batch of episodes kick off on Sunday, July 16 and HBO has released episode descriptions for the first three installments. Warning, (the faintest of) spoilers follow.
Before we dive into it, here's your season six refresher: Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) finally set sail for Westeros with her band of soldiers, dragons and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage). Meanwhile, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was named King in the North after he and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) beat Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) and took back Winterfell. Over in King's Landing, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) got herself the Iron Throne and incinerated the High Sparrow, his followers and her rivals in the Sept of Baelor in the process. OK, ready for the goods?
The season premiere is titled "Dragonstone." And HBO's official description: "Jon (Kit Harington) organizes the defense of the North. Cersei (Lena Headey) tries to even the odds. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) comes home." Series creators David Benioff & D. B. Weiss wrote the episode and Jeremy Podeswa directed.
The second episode, which is the episode No. 62 of the series, "Stormborn" hails from writer Bryan Cogman and writer Mark Mylod. "Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) receives an unexpected visitor. Jon (Kit Harington) faces a revolt. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) plans the conquest of Westeros."
Episode three of season seven, "The Queen's Justice," is written by Benioff and Weiss and directed by Mylod. "Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) holds court. Cersei (Lena Headey) returns a gift. Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) learns from his mistakes."
Game of Thrones also stars Aidan Gillen, Diana Rigg, Maisie Williams, Alfie Allen, John Bradley, Gwendoline Christie, Liam Cunningham, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jerome Flynn, Iain Glen, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Conleth Hill, Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Murray, Carice van Houten, Indira Varma, Pilou Asbaek, Rory McCann and Richard Dormer.
New cast members for season seven include Jim Broadbent, Tom Hopper, Megan Parkinson and Ed Sheeran. Yes, that Ed Sheeran.
What do you think of the episode descriptions? Season seven debuts Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.