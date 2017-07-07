Ben Affleck Is Dating Lindsay Shookus: Everything We Know About His First Romance Since His Divorce From Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck is finally moving on.

The 44-year-old Oscar-winning actor is dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, E! News confirmed on Thursday. This is Affleck's first public romance since his split from ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Garner and Affleck, who share children Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, officially filed for divorce in April after being separated for two years.

So just how serious are Affleck and Shookus? And where were they spotted last night on a romantic dinner date?

Watch the E! News clip above to find out everything we know about Affleck's new relationship!

