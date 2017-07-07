Céline Dion is haute, haute, haute!

The 49-year-old singer and mother-of-three gave us all the glorious gift of her dramatic posing yesterday as she was photographed hamming it up during a Paris fashion shoot in the garden of Palais Royal.

She modeled a gray tweed jacket and matching skirt for the shoot, which were paled in comparison to the over-sized black hat that accessorized the look. But let's be honest, all of is took second place to her facial expressions and posing skills.