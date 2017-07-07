Céline Dion Hams It Up for Paris Fashion Shoot: Tree Hugs, Spirit Fingers and Hand Shears (Oh My!)

Celine Dion, Photoshoot

Splash News

Céline Dion is haute, haute, haute!

The 49-year-old singer and mother-of-three gave us all the glorious gift of her dramatic posing yesterday as she was photographed hamming it up during a Paris fashion shoot in the garden of Palais Royal.

She modeled a gray tweed jacket and matching skirt for the shoot, which were paled in comparison to the over-sized black hat that accessorized the look. But let's be honest, all of is took second place to her facial expressions and posing skills.

Photos

Céline Dion's Haute Paris Fashion Shoot

From exaggerated twirls to tree-hugging, hand shears to finger guns to ladders, the girl sure knows how to take an idea and run with it...not to mention, her angles! It's also important to note she gave a plethora of Zoolander-worthy faces, which included pouty lips and smizes.

Check all the gloriousness that she embodies by scrolling below...

Celine Dion, Photoshoot

Splash News

Hugging Trees

The singer sure does love nature, as proven by this tree-hugging pic!

Celine Dion, Photoshoot

Splash News

Statuesque

Looks like she stole this pose from one of Paris' esteemed public sculptures.

Celine Dion, Photoshoot

Splash News

Trimming Bushes

The hand shears makes it look like this photo is should be straight out of a horror movie, right?!

Celine Dion, Photoshoot

Splash News

Jazz Hands

While it's unclear what's happening here, we assume she is modeling the hat...with a touch of spirit fingers!

Celine Dion, Photoshoot

Splash News

Twirling About

What better way to show off a skirt than with a dramatic twirl?!

Celine Dion, Photoshoot

Splash News

Dramatic Ladders

No, this isn't a scene from the Sound of Music. Rather, Céline just appears to be providing the camera with a dramatic pose atop a ladder.

Celine Dion, Photoshoot

Splash News

Piano Fingers?

Once again, it's unclear what's going on here but we envision her playing some sort of imaginary piano with those fingers.

Celine Dion, Photoshoot

Splash News

Striking a Pose

One of the more normal moments from the shoot, Céline poses with her legs crossed and hands behind her back.

Celine Dion, Photoshoot

Splash News

One With the Wall

The 49-year-old does her best to blend in with her surroundings.

Celine Dion, Photoshoot

Splash News

Standing Ground

Céline takes a wide stance in the middle of the walkway, showing off the matching tweed skirt and jacket.

Praise you, Céline!

