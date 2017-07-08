Saturday Savings: Kourtney Kardashian's Off-the-Shoulder Top Is 40% Off

It's that time of the week again.

Sound the alarm! Kourtney Kardashian's blue and white-striped Jacquemus off-the-shoulder top just went from $421 to $295, and there are only two sizes left. (So...run, don't walk.) Note: She liked it so much, it warranted a two-post love affair on her Instagram.

Honestly, what's not to like? It's a high-fashion top that will dress up just about anything you pair with it (i.e. jean shorts, a leather skirt, etc.)—don't forget to slip on a pair of Hollywood's favorite white boots with it.

And because that moment when the piece is no longer available is inevitable at this point, check out the below similar sale pieces so you too can pull off this look!

Shop the Look

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Tops, Saturday Savings

Topshop

Ruched Stripe Bardot Top by Boutique, $100

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Tops, Saturday Savings

MONSE

Off-the-Shoulder Asymmetric Striped Cotton-Dobby Shirt, Was: $1,090, Now: $654

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Tops, Saturday Savings

Solace London

One-Shoulder Striped Denim Top, Was: $360, Now: $180

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Tops, Saturday Savings

Zara

Off-the-Shoulder Striped Blouse, Was: $40, Now: $23

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Tops, Saturday Savings

Alessandra Rich

Off-the-Shoulder Cropped Silk-Moire Top, Was: $1,285, Now: $514

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Tops, Saturday Savings

Madewell

Off-the-Shoulder Shirred Gingham Cotton Blouse, Was: $70, Now: $30

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Tops, Saturday Savings

Tibi

Off-the-Shoulder Cotton-Poplin Top, Was: $345, Now: $156

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Tops, Saturday Savings

Diane Von Furstenberg

One-Shoulder Ruffled Silk Crepe de Chine Blouse, Was: $250, Now: $100

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Tops, Saturday Savings

See by Chloé

Off-the-Shoulder Crinkled Striped Cotton-Blend Top, Was: $230, Now: $115

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Tops, Saturday Savings

J.W. Anderson

Off-the-Shoulder Cotton-Poplin Top, Was: $895, Now: $269

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Tops, Saturday Savings

Michael Michael Kors

Williams Off-the-Shoulder Striped Cotton Top, Was: $84, Now: $42

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Tops, Saturday Savings

Johanna Ortiz

Santa Rosa One-Shoulder Striped Cotton-Blend Poplin Top, Was: $995, Now: $597

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Tops, Saturday Savings

JACQUEMUS

Off-the-Shoulder Striped Cotton-Poplin Top, Was: $385, Now: $193

ESC: Off-the-Shoulder Tops, Saturday Savings

W118 by Walter Baker

Phyllis Off-the-Shoulder Striped Cotton Top, Was: $138, Now: $69

The style's a no-brainer if you want to look chic this summer.

Enjoy!

