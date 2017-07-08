It's that time of the week again.
Sound the alarm! Kourtney Kardashian's blue and white-striped Jacquemus off-the-shoulder top just went from $421 to $295, and there are only two sizes left. (So...run, don't walk.) Note: She liked it so much, it warranted a two-post love affair on her Instagram.
Honestly, what's not to like? It's a high-fashion top that will dress up just about anything you pair with it (i.e. jean shorts, a leather skirt, etc.)—don't forget to slip on a pair of Hollywood's favorite white boots with it.