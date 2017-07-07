Paul Morigi/WireImage
What's the deal with Kesha after Jerry Seinfeld refused a hug from her? Well, she was embarrassed, but was ultimately "healed" by Bob Dylan.
Last month, the Seinfeld star and comedian had politely and cheerfully declined the pop star's three requests for a hug as she crashed an on-camera interview with him, then stated he did not know who she is, thus creating a viral and cringe-worthy video.
Kesha addressed the incident in an interview on SiriusXM satellite radio's Hits 1 station this week.
"I felt like I was five years old. I instantly was like, 'Oh, F--k me,'" the singer said. "And I like somehow ended up in my very own episode, mini episode of Seinfeld for like five seconds."
Kesha said she's watched every episode "a thousand times."
"I used to carry the whole season package everywhere on my carry-on, like DVDs," she said, joking, "That's why I was trying to attack him. That's why I wanted a hug so hard."
"But anyways, he's not a huggy guy. That's fine," she said. "But I just was like, as soon as he didn't hug me, I was like, 'Oh, this is gonna be everywhere.'"
She said that she would like Seinfeld to know, "I should have known better. I've seen the hugging episode. That was my fault."
Kesha's awkward encounter with Seinfeld also made her reconsider how she approaches people. For like one hot minute.
"I had a moment where I was thinking to myself, 'Wow, maybe I should stop trying to hug everyone and like, attack them,' and then I was like, 'F--k that,'" she said. "No. I like hugging. Hugging is magical. Hugging is beautiful. It's this beautiful exchange of wonderful, like, soul, energy, of like, 'I accept you' and like, it's just this like, beautiful connection."
She also recalled a warmer encounter with another one of her favorite stars, rocker Bob Dylan. The two met up at a festival that featured both of them on the line-up and the rest was, as they say, yada, yada, yada.
"I was so scared because I had just got hug-denied," she said. "I was like a little hug-traumatized. So I just, um, I like walked up and I just kind of like stood there and smiled and he just opened his beautiful arms and gave me the most wonderful, healing Bob Dylan hug that I have ever dreamed of and I just could care less about anything else."
"He gave me another hug at the end of our conversation," she said. "So I got two Bob Dylan hugs!"