What's the deal with Kesha after Jerry Seinfeld refused a hug from her? Well, she was embarrassed, but was ultimately "healed" by Bob Dylan.

Last month, the Seinfeld star and comedian had politely and cheerfully declined the pop star's three requests for a hug as she crashed an on-camera interview with him, then stated he did not know who she is, thus creating a viral and cringe-worthy video.

Kesha addressed the incident in an interview on SiriusXM satellite radio's Hits 1 station this week.

"I felt like I was five years old. I instantly was like, 'Oh, F--k me,'" the singer said. "And I like somehow ended up in my very own episode, mini episode of Seinfeld for like five seconds."