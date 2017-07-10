Tyler Henry is giving Jenna Dewan Tatum and her family some closure.

In the sneak peek from Wednesday's brand new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the actress receives an emotional message from her late grandfather Dudley.

"He's having me acknowledge that he was not in a coherent state of mind when he passed and he's actually having me acknowledge self-medication. He's apologizing because he feels like the person he was when he was not self-medicating was very different than the person that he was when he was self-medicating," Tyler tells Jenna. "He may have dealt with a specific addiction problem."