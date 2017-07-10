Jenna Dewan-Tatum's Late Grandfather Sends an Apology for His "Very Tragic Death" in This Hollywood Medium Sneak Peek

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Miranda Kerr

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Famously Single 203, Karina Smirnoff, Chad Johnson

Famously Single Recap: Watch Chad Johnson Awkwardly Fumble While Asking Karina Smirnoff Out on a Date

Botched 404

Botched Recap: Dr. Terry Dubrow Whips a Dominatrix's Booty Back Into Shape After Embarrassing Butt Implants

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Tyler Henry is giving Jenna Dewan Tatum and her family some closure.

In the sneak peek from Wednesday's brand new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the actress receives an emotional message from her late grandfather Dudley.

"He's having me acknowledge that he was not in a coherent state of mind when he passed and he's actually having me acknowledge self-medication. He's apologizing because he feels like the person he was when he was not self-medicating was very different than the person that he was when he was self-medicating," Tyler tells Jenna. "He may have dealt with a specific addiction problem."

Watch

Lisa Vanderpump Gets Emotional on Hollywood Medium

"From what I know, he dealt with mental illness," Jenna says. "I think he felt a lot of shame about it and didn't really, I think towards the end he stopped taking his medication.

Jenna says Dudley's health declined when his wife died, leaving him "so distraught."

"When my grandmother died, it jarred the whole family but it really was jarring for my grandfather," Jenna says.

Watch the clip to hear Jenna talk more about her grandfather's "very tragic death" and the closure Tyler helps bring.

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Jenna Dewan Tatum , Top Stories , Tyler Henry
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.