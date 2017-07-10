Famously Single Recap: Watch Chad Johnson Awkwardly Fumble While Asking Karina Smirnoff Out on a Date
Tyler Henry is giving Jenna Dewan Tatum and her family some closure.
In the sneak peek from Wednesday's brand new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the actress receives an emotional message from her late grandfather Dudley.
"He's having me acknowledge that he was not in a coherent state of mind when he passed and he's actually having me acknowledge self-medication. He's apologizing because he feels like the person he was when he was not self-medicating was very different than the person that he was when he was self-medicating," Tyler tells Jenna. "He may have dealt with a specific addiction problem."
"From what I know, he dealt with mental illness," Jenna says. "I think he felt a lot of shame about it and didn't really, I think towards the end he stopped taking his medication.
Jenna says Dudley's health declined when his wife died, leaving him "so distraught."
"When my grandmother died, it jarred the whole family but it really was jarring for my grandfather," Jenna says.
Watch the clip to hear Jenna talk more about her grandfather's "very tragic death" and the closure Tyler helps bring.
