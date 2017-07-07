Jade, c?mon home, you sweet, beautiful, soul. We love and miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/7bTCpL0kr1— donal logue (@donallogue) July 7, 2017
It's been a week and a half since Donal Logue's daughter Jade, 16, was reported missing in New York.
The Gotham star has been posting on social media pleas to the public to help find her and get the teen home. Logue posted another tweet late Thursday, containing a photo of him and the teen as a child. He addresses Jade directly.
"Jade, c'mon home, you sweet, beautiful, soul. We love and miss you dearly," the actor wrote.
Meanwhile, the police department of Lancaster, Pennsylvania say the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reported a possible sighting of Jade in the area of Smiley's Deli in the city Thursday, according to Fox 43 News.
Jade hanging out in Brooklyn with @GillesMarini. Jade, Gilles, Carole, Finn, Georges, yohji, #wantuback pic.twitter.com/C6wL3m3O6N— donal logue (@donallogue) July 5, 2017
any info on JADE LOGUE, please call 1-800-THE-LOST. @john_walsh for LEO's, this child is MISSING-not a runaway- Special Category Missing https://t.co/ocpUEEs6ml— donal logue (@donallogue) July 5, 2017
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the teen is also known as Arlo Logue and has been missing from Brooklyn, New York since June 26. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie, blue jeans, a green military parka and a gray baseball cap.
Logue's ex and Jade's mother Kasey Smith has also been posting pleas online.
"Jade come home baby," she tweeted Thursday. "You are loved beyond words missed terribly.Come home."
Jade come home baby. You are loved beyond words missed terribly.Come home. pic.twitter.com/3uMH7HynRz— Kasey Smith (@kaseykaseysmith) July 7, 2017
Several of Logue's fellow Gotham cast members, such as Ben McKenzie, his wife Morena Baccarin and JW Cortés, as well as Fox, which airs the show, have also helped spread the message.
message from @officialDannyT about Jade's disappearance. Whoever has her, please release her- no questions asked. pic.twitter.com/OhUCSr7Jqr— donal logue (@donallogue) July 3, 2017
Danny Trejo, one of Logue's frequent co-star from other projects, also recorded a video to help spread the word.
"Whoever has Jade, I wanna plead with you, please, just drop her off anywhere. She'll find her way home," he said. "This got a lot bigger than you thought. I know that you don't want to get the people that you're dealing with in trouble. So please, just drop her off, there'll be no questions asked. We'll find her."
"NYPD informed me this man does this on every missing child post," Logue wrote.