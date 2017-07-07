It's been a week and a half since Donal Logue's daughter Jade, 16, was reported missing in New York.

The Gotham star has been posting on social media pleas to the public to help find her and get the teen home. Logue posted another tweet late Thursday, containing a photo of him and the teen as a child. He addresses Jade directly.

"Jade, c'mon home, you sweet, beautiful, soul. We love and miss you dearly," the actor wrote.

Meanwhile, the police department of Lancaster, Pennsylvania say the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reported a possible sighting of Jade in the area of Smiley's Deli in the city Thursday, according to Fox 43 News.