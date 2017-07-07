War is coming to Game of Thrones, the trailers have made that much clear, but war between whom? Could it be current allies Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner)?

"There is definite tension between them right from the first scene," Harington told EW. "There are the same problems — she questions his decisions and command; he doesn't listen to her. But as far as where that goes or takes them or how dark it can get, we'll see. It gets past sibling squabbling, it gets into two people power struggling."