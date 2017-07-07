Will Game of Thrones Season 7's War Be Between Jon Snow and Sansa Stark?

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nick Jonas

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Game of Thrones

New Game of Thrones Season 7 Details Are Here: Get the Scoop on the First 3 Episodes

TV salary disputes

Hawaii Five-0's Daniel Dae Kim & Grace Park Aren't the First: A Brief History of TV Contract and Salary Disputes

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

War is coming to Game of Thrones, the trailers have made that much clear, but war between whom? Could it be current allies Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner)?

"There is definite tension between them right from the first scene," Harington told EW. "There are the same problems — she questions his decisions and command; he doesn't listen to her. But as far as where that goes or takes them or how dark it can get, we'll see. It gets past sibling squabbling, it gets into two people power struggling."

Photos

Game of Thrones Stars In & Out of Costume

Game of Thrones

HBO

Last season ended with Jon Snow becoming King in the North, a moment that was capped with a glance between Sansa and Littlefinger (Aiden Gillen) that hinted at things to come. Viewers also learned Jon Snow isn't Ned Stark's son, rather his nephew. He's the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen.

"From my perspective, I want her and Jon to kind of rule together because it worked in the first instance in the Battle of the Bastards, things went pretty smoothly," Turner told E! News at Comic-Con in 2016 (see the interview above). "I would want them to kind of rule as a duo, but I don't think that's going to happen because it's Game of Thrones and nothing good ever happens on Game of Thrones."

After the finale aired, HBO released a behind-the-scenes video detailing the events of the episode with commentary from the stars. Sure, Sansa Stark and Jon Snow retook Winterfell from Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), but Harington's character isn't giving Turner's the attention she deserves when it comes to ruling.

"I think Jon is oblivious. He hasn't actually learned his lesson from actually trying to pay attention to what she's feeling," Harington said about what awaits Sansa and Jon. "He says he has, but he's asking her to trust him. He's not listening and watching and observing her. I think that could be a real problem for him."
 
Game of Thrones returns Sunday, July 16 on HBO.

TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , Kit Harington , Sophie Turner , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.