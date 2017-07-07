Summer is the season of all-white outfits.

Wimbledon runs this year from June 25 to July 15, which means it's still well under way, but for whatever reason the celeb turnout just isn't what it used to be. Who did take a break from Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week for a match or two? Anna Wintour. Who didn't? Bella Hadid and the following celebs—but for whatever reason they were dressed for it!

Though not in the right place (not even the right country), we've spotted so many style stars in tennis-watching outfit perfection. Kate Mara's mini Dior dress and stunning kitten heels would look incredible in the stands, Sofia Richie celebrated the 4th in an all-white, equally-as-sporty-outfit-as-Bella's and Rihanna's deconstructed white, menswear-inspired shirt dress is most likely exactly what she'd wear to watch a match anyways.