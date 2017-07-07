Marc Piasecki/GC Images)
Marc Piasecki/GC Images)
Summer is the season of all-white outfits.
Wimbledon runs this year from June 25 to July 15, which means it's still well under way, but for whatever reason the celeb turnout just isn't what it used to be. Who did take a break from Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week for a match or two? Anna Wintour. Who didn't? Bella Hadid and the following celebs—but for whatever reason they were dressed for it!
Though not in the right place (not even the right country), we've spotted so many style stars in tennis-watching outfit perfection. Kate Mara's mini Dior dress and stunning kitten heels would look incredible in the stands, Sofia Richie celebrated the 4th in an all-white, equally-as-sporty-outfit-as-Bella's and Rihanna's deconstructed white, menswear-inspired shirt dress is most likely exactly what she'd wear to watch a match anyways.
After you check out the below looks, we're sure you'll agree with us that if those celebs had just flown to London, they would have fit right in.
Start scrolling!
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Don't you think this sweet Dior dress is perfect for tennis watching?
Pressphotobank/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Riri's obviously taking an edgier approach, but the deconstructed, menswear-inspired shirt dress is exactly what she'd probably wear to attend an event like this anyways.
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Gigi's all-white outfit is comfortable and chic (not to mention those edgy details like buckles around her thighs and Adam Selman x Le Specs retro frames).
Article continues below
Timur Emek/Getty Images
Olivia's Schiaparelli dress and jacket add the perfect punch of color to your average polished daytime, tennis look.
Tasia Wells/Getty Images
The young model celebrated the Fourth of July in style, in Malibu. Her white tank and matching drawstring trousers would have looked killer in the stands.
Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Though Rita's outfit choice is much more intricate than the rest, we still, like Riri, think the songstress would rock something like this anyways.
Article continues below
Pressphotobank/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
A relaxed, maxi ensemble for Elle is incredibly fitting. The starlet is always maturely dressed with an edgy twist (this time, that being her metallic silver crossbody). We could totally see her enjoying a match in those slides, too.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Sara's semi-see through Elie Saab dress, paired with a flat shoe, would be a killer, high-fashion take on tennis watching.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
French actress Karidja Touré embellished metallic white dress, Chanel backpack and Vans sneakers combo is perfect for a day in the bleachers...for a celeb.
Article continues below
Show us your best tennis whites!
Post a pic and tag @stylecollective on Instagram.