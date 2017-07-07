10 Celebs Who Would Have Scored at Wimbledon—for Their Outfits

by Raleigh Seldon |

ESC: Bella Hadid

Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

Summer is the season of all-white outfits.

Wimbledon runs this year from June 25 to July 15, which means it's still well under way, but for whatever reason the celeb turnout just isn't what it used to be. Who did take a break from Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week for a match or two? Anna Wintour. Who didn't? Bella Hadid and the following celebs—but for whatever reason they were dressed for it!

Though not in the right place (not even the right country), we've spotted so many style stars in tennis-watching outfit perfection. Kate Mara's mini Dior dress and stunning kitten heels would look incredible in the stands, Sofia Richie celebrated the 4th in an all-white, equally-as-sporty-outfit-as-Bella's and Rihanna's deconstructed white, menswear-inspired shirt dress is most likely exactly what she'd wear to watch a match anyways.

Photos

Best Looks From Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week F/W '17

After you check out the below looks, we're sure you'll agree with us that if those celebs had just flown to London, they would have fit right in.

Start scrolling!

Kate Mara, White Outfits

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kate Mara

Don't you think this sweet Dior dress is perfect for tennis watching?

Rihanna, White Outfits

Pressphotobank/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rihanna

Riri's obviously taking an edgier approach, but the deconstructed, menswear-inspired shirt dress is exactly what she'd probably wear to attend an event like this anyways.

Gigi Hadid, White Outfits

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Gigi Hadid

Gigi's all-white outfit is comfortable and chic (not to mention those edgy details like buckles around her thighs and Adam Selman x Le Specs retro frames).

Article continues below

Olivia Palermo, White Outfits

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

Olivia's Schiaparelli dress and jacket add the perfect punch of color to your average polished daytime, tennis look.

Sofia Richie, White Outfits

Tasia Wells/Getty Images

Sofia Richie

The young model celebrated the Fourth of July in style, in Malibu. Her white tank and matching drawstring trousers would have looked killer in the stands.

Rita Ora, White Outfits

Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rita Ora

Though Rita's outfit choice is much more intricate than the rest, we still, like Riri, think the songstress would rock something like this anyways.

Article continues below

Elle Fanning, White Outfits

Pressphotobank/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Elle Fanning

A relaxed, maxi ensemble for Elle is incredibly fitting. The starlet is always maturely dressed with an edgy twist (this time, that being her metallic silver crossbody). We could totally see her enjoying a match in those slides, too.

Sara Sampaio, White Outfits

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Sara Sampaio

Sara's semi-see through Elie Saab dress, paired with a flat shoe, would be a killer, high-fashion take on tennis watching.

Karidja Toure, White Outfits

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Karidja Toure

French actress Karidja Touré embellished metallic white dress, Chanel backpack and Vans sneakers combo is perfect for a day in the bleachers...for a celeb.

Article continues below

Show us your best tennis whites!

Post a pic and tag @stylecollective on Instagram.

TAGS/ Bella Hadid , Rihanna , Sofia Richie , Rita Ora , Olivia Palermo , Kate Mara , Elle Fanning , Life/Style , Style Collective , Fashion , VG , Top Stories
