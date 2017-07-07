Movie sets can be a dangerous place.

While working on his new film, Avengers: Infinity War, Jeremy Renner said he "broke his arms" during a stunt performance. The actor appeared at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival Thursday, where he said at a press conference, "That's how it goes. It's part of the job."

Both his right elbow and left wrist are fractured.

"I'm sort of a problem solver, you know. There will be an effect to it, but it won't stop me from doing things that I need to be doing," he said (via Variety). "I'll heal fast. I'm doing everything I can to heal faster."