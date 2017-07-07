Movie sets can be a dangerous place.
While working on his new film, Avengers: Infinity War, Jeremy Renner said he "broke his arms" during a stunt performance. The actor appeared at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival Thursday, where he said at a press conference, "That's how it goes. It's part of the job."
Both his right elbow and left wrist are fractured.
"I'm sort of a problem solver, you know. There will be an effect to it, but it won't stop me from doing things that I need to be doing," he said (via Variety). "I'll heal fast. I'm doing everything I can to heal faster."
In addition to his new Avengers movie, Renner is also starring in the Bourne sequel as well as a comedy, Tag.
"I'm doing a job that isn't really requiring a ton of stunts. It's not an action movie; it's a comedy. It just happens to have a few stunts in it. So I don't have to beat a whole lot of people up or do anything crazy. So it won't really affect my job...It affects how I get dressed in the morning. I can't tie my shoes, but outside of that and everything else, I can kind of get by."
While at the film festival, the actor reminisced about watching the first Avengers movie. "It was so big and there were so many characters and so many things going on. You can't really understand from the script what the hell you are really doing...Just figure out your character and your own piece in this puzzle."
He commented how surprised he is when watching movies like the Avengers or any other Marvel universe film. "It's the only time that I really watch a movie that I've done," he said, "because it is a complete surprise to me how it has actually turned out."