What Blac Chyna Has Been Up to Following the Rob Kardashian Drama

Blac Chyna isn't about to let the Rob Kardashian drama get in her way...she's already right back to new hair, new cars and new photo shoots.
The 29-year-old model took to Snapchat and Instagram to reveal some behind-the-scenes shots from her "Bombshell" photo shoot in which she dons a black, patent leather bodysuit with a red, cape-like shawl, matching red pumps and a blonde wig.
In the video for the shoot, she poses for the camera and, at one point, blows a kiss toward her phone for her Snapchat.
The post followed up a myriad of other "unicorn" snaps throughout the day, which featured Chyna wearing a pastel-colored wig.
She also shared several videos driving around in a convertible Audi with her hair colorist Kellon Deryck.
Meanwhile, Rob was at home with their daughter Dream Kardashian, sharing Snapchats of her playing on the piano.
"That's right, Dream," you can hear him gushing while filming his baby girl. "That's right! Little piano player!"
He also shared a video playing with her and a stuffed toy giraffe while she laughed.
The videos come after a dramatic week between Rob and Chyna. On Wednesday, the 30-year-old reality star went on an explicit rant, claiming Chyna cheated on him and sharing several nude photos and intimate videos of the model. He accused her of using drugs and claimed he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on her for plastic surgery, cars and rent.
She later responded claiming Rob "beat" her and saying she had to "stay quiet" because he's a Kardashian.
E! News learned the Kardashian and Jenner family were very disappointed in his actions, and while they are "loyal to Rob and will always support him," they definitely think he "went too far."
"They are concerned for Dream and the potential impact this kind of behavior will have on her," a source close to the family told us. "Having two parents who are at war with one other is not a healthy situation. Rob has a tendency to act impulsively and not think about what he is doing and who it might affect. He gets hysterical and the only way he can deal with it is to lash out at Chyna and try to humiliate her. It feels good in the moment, but afterwards he always feels bad and wishes he hadn't done or said the things he did. The Kardashians are very concerned for Dream and for Rob."
The insider added, "This kind of public meltdown is not acceptable and Rob knows that, he just can't control his impulses. They are disappointed in him and trying to teach him that he needs to put Dream first."