Ben Affleck Dating Lindsay Shookus: 5 Things to Know About Her

Live from New York, it's Ben Affleck's new lady.

The 44-year-old Oscar-winning actor is dating Lindsay Shookus, a 37-year-old producer at Saturday Night Live, E! News learned Thursday, three months after he and his ex Jennifer Garner filed for divorce. A source said the two are "in the early stages" of their relationship. They have not commented.

Here are five things to know about her:

1. She's a Veteran SNL Producer: Shookus started working as an assistant producer in 2002 and was promoted over the years. She now helps oversee casting. Shookus was the one to call Vanessa Bayer and tell her she had been hired to join the show as a cast member.

2. She's Been Married Before Too: Shookus wed Kevin Miller, a former SNL producer, in 2010. They met on her first day at work on the show, the New York Times reported, adding that he was a writers' assistant at the time. Miller is now a supervising producer on former SNL star Seth Meyers' talk show Late Night With Seth Meyers.