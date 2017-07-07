Hawaii Five-0 made headlines with the exits of series regulars Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim. The two Asian American stars, who had been with the show since its start, exited ahead of the upcoming season eight. After their exits were announced, reports surfaced indicating the two stars were seeking a salary equal to their costars Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan. Kim, CBS and showrunner Peter M. Lenkov all addressed the reports in their own way, but this isn't the first time TV contract negotiations and salary disputes played out publicly.

"I will not be returning to Hawaii Five-0 when production starts next week. Though I made myself available to come back, CBS and I weren't able to agree to terms on a new contract, so I made the difficult choice not to continue," Kim said on Facebook.