He photographs some of the most beautiful (and most famous) women and men in the world.

Steve Shaw is the founder and creative director of Treats LLC—home to a number of publications (with one film media outlet on the way, Circus Magazine, launching later this year), but the company is, arguably, the most known for a modern gentleman's magazine that's developed somewhat of a cult following among civilians and celebs alike called Treats! Magazine.

In his very first issue was Jason Statham, and since then he's featured the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Culpo, Scott Eastwood and so many others. Robin Thickeactually went from being on the magazine's cover to using the publication as a personal casting agency for his wildly popular hit, "Blurred Lines"—hence EmRata's involvement.

So clearly, Steve has some wisdom to share.

What was your first job?

I left school at 15 and started working in a photo studio that photographed mail order catalogs in Manchester. I was an assistant making tea for everybody, sweeping the floors and cleaning up. I did that for two and a half years, until I was 18, then I started my own business.