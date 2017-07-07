Madonna is giving back in a big way to the country where all her adopted children were born.

The Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, named after her 11-year-old daughter Mercy James, will officially open this Tuesday at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, Malawi, the singer's charity Raising Malawi announced Friday.

The clinic is the first of its kind in the country and was developed in partnership with the organization and the Malawian Minister of Health, the group said, adding that it "will help Queen Elizabeth hospital double the number of surgeries performed on children each year and will increase the chance of survival after critical surgeries. In addition to serving more children, this new facility will become a training center of excellence for Southern Africa, with more local doctors acquiring the skills needed to perform pediatric surgery."