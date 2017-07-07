Rooney Mara Didn't Eat Her First Pie Until Age 31

Rooney Mara was pie-eyed while shooting A Ghost Story.

In a scene from the drama (in theaters now), Mara's grieving character devours an entire pie. As it turns out, it was the first time the actress ever allowed herself to try the sweet dessert. "It was certainly something that popped out at me when I read it, that was one of the things I was really excited to do. So, it doesn't surprise me that it's something that jumps out of the movie," she told The Los Angeles Times. "It was such a unique way of showing grief; we've never seen anything like that before. And I'd actually never had pie before. That was my first and last pie."

Uh, how does a 32-year-old woman go her entire life without ever trying pie?

"I asked that same question," director David Lowery told the newspaper.