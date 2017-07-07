Lorde Is Taylor Swift's Friend, but She's Not in Her Squad

Lorde has disassociated herself from Taylor Swift 's squad.

In an interview with Australia's Sunrise that aired Friday, co-host David Koch asked the New Zealand native about how she "coped" with befriending some of the people she'd idolized, like Beyoncé and Swift. "The second you think too hard about it, you'll just go insane," Lorde, 20, explained. "It's best to be like, 'We're in wonderland and it's just what happens around here.'"

"Also," Lorde clarified, "I don't hang out with these people at all."

"Hang on!" Koch said. "You're part of Taylor's squad; all the magazines tell us!"

Lorde shook her head at the notion. "You know, you make friends in different places," the singer said. "But I think for the most part I'm not, like, calling my idols for advice necessarily."