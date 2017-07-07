Cheers to another five years, Savannah Guthrie!

On Friday, Carson Daly, Dylan Dreyer, Willie Geist, Kathie Lee Gifford, Jenna Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones, Hoda Kotb, Matt Lauer and Al Roker celebrated her five-year anniversary on NBC's Today. "It's flown by!" she said. "Five years and everything has changed—for the better!"

That's an understatement.

In half a decade, Guthrie has proven she can interview anyone from Johnny Depp to President Donald Trump. Viewers loved seeing her fangirl over her favorite people in pop culture, like Duran Duran and Pope Francis. And, off-camera, she got married and welcomed two children.

Today celebrated Guthrie's many accomplishments with an eight-minute retrospective. "I think Savannah is one of the most well-rounded people-slash-personalities on the program," Lauer said of his co-anchor. Gifford praised her "charm" and "humility," while Bush Hager said she's an "awesome" co-worker. "But, more importantly to me," she said, "she's an awesome friend."