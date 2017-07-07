Lena Dunham is barking mad.

Two weeks ago, the creator and star of HBO's Girls announced via Instagram that her rescue dog, Lamby, no longer lives with her in Brooklyn and L.A. "A lot of you have been asking where Lamby is these days since he's always been the star of my gram and I've been posting pics of my poodle girls. Well, you know honesty is my jam but this one has been really heartbreaking to talk about," she wrote. "But I feel I have to share that last March, after four years of challenging behavior and aggression that could not be treated with training or medication or consistent loving dog ownership, Lamby went to live at an amazing professional facility in Los Angeles."

Lamby was sent to the Zen Dog, a canine rehabilitation center, before he was re-homed. "Lamby suffered terrible abuse as a pup that made having him in a typical home environment dangerous to him and others," said Dunham, who has two poodles with Jack Antonoff. "We needed to be responsible to ourselves, our neighbors and especially our beloved boy. Jack and I will miss him forever but sometimes when you love something you have to let it go (especially when it requires tetanus shots and stitches). Someday I'll really write about the pain and relief of letting Lamby go off and really be Lamby, biting and peeing in his own mouth and all."