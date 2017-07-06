©Will Ragozzino/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Ben Affleck has a new lady in his life, E! News has learned.
The Oscar-winning actor is dating Lindsay Shookus, a producer at Saturday Night Live.
A source tells us that the two are still very much "in the early stages" of their relationship and recently met up while he was in London for work. We're told that the duo caught a showing of Sam Mendes' play Ferryman last week during their trip abroad.
"It's more than a summer fling," the insider shared. "They are having fun and care for each other. It's early and they are taking it slow."
And while the new couple has done their best to keep things under wraps in the beginning stages of their romance, the two stepped out on the town in Los Angeles Thursday night for a quick date night.
Back in April of this year, Jennifer Garner and Ben filed for divorce nearly two years after announcing that they were separating following 10 years of marriage.
According to court documents, the friendly exes filed for joint legal and physical custody of their children.
A source at the time told E! News that the two "were co-parenting" and that the "most important thing in all of this are their kids."
Both Ben and Jen have publically praised one another since announcing that they were splitting.
In fact, in an interview with us, the father of three gushed, "Jen is a superhero mom. She is an amazing mother and I'm really lucky to have her as a partner to co-parent these kids with. We try our best, we put them first and that's what we do."
Meanwhile, Jen told NBC's Today show, "We are definitely a modern family. We're doing really well."
Just days ago, the entire modern family was spotted celebrating the Fourth of July near their home in Los Angeles.
Jen participated in a neighborhood 3K race while her kids and ex smiled and cheered from the sidelines.
Shortly thereafter, the group enjoyed celebrating with their neighbors and taking in the local fireworks show.