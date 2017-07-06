Ben Affleck has a new lady in his life, E! News has learned.

The Oscar-winning actor is dating Lindsay Shookus, a producer at Saturday Night Live.

A source tells us that the two are still very much "in the early stages" of their relationship and recently met up while he was in London for work. We're told that the duo caught a showing of Sam Mendes' play Ferryman last week during their trip abroad.

"It's more than a summer fling," the insider shared. "They are having fun and care for each other. It's early and they are taking it slow."

And while the new couple has done their best to keep things under wraps in the beginning stages of their romance, the two stepped out on the town in Los Angeles Thursday night for a quick date night.