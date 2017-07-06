Amy Schumer Celebrates National Bikini Day Like Only She Can

This is a side of Amy Schumer we should've probably seen coming.
In honor of (or more likely in response to) National Bikini Day, the Trainwreck comedienne couldn't help but her signature spin on the made-up holiday where perfectly photoshopped bathing suit snaps are often shared to social media en masse.
But instead of blurring lines or nipping at curves, Amy put it all out there for her more than 6 million Instagram followers. Sporting a blue patterned bikini, the actress spread out on a lounge chair while flashing a big smile underneath dark sunglasses and a baseball cap.
"National bikini day! #wherewasmyparisfashionweekinvite," she wrote. Cue the applause! We just found our reigning queen of National Bikini Day.
Even Demi Lovato shared her support for Schumer, commenting, "This is everything" with plenty of celebratory emojis.
And when it comes to owning every inch of her figure, Amy knows a thing or two about body positivity. Last December, the 36-year-old shut down critics who said she shouldn't play Barbie in the live-action film because of her size.
"Is it fat shaming if you know you're not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don't think so. I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love," the star wrote on Instagram.
Despite pulling out of the project due to scheduling conflicts, she added, "We need to laugh at the haters and sympathize with them. They can scream as loud as they want. We can't hear them because we are getting s--t done. I am proud to lead by example. ‘I say if I'm beautiful, I say if I'm strong. You will not determine my story. I will.'"
Confidence certainly doesn't hurt either, but as she explained to InStyle in April, it didn't always come naturally. Thanks to her parents, Amy told the mag she thought of herself as a "genius supermodel," adding, "I was always really confident, though there have been bumps in the road."
"During freshman year of college, the girls at the school were just so much hotter than me," the Snatched star reflected. "I couldn't compete, and I lost all my self-esteem. I was confused about where my value lay, and then I figured it out."
And that she has! Keep doing your thing, Amy.