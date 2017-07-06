Amy Schumer Celebrates National Bikini Day Like Only She Can

This is a side of Amy Schumer we should've probably seen coming.

In honor of (or more likely in response to) National Bikini Day, the Trainwreck comedienne couldn't help but her signature spin on the made-up holiday where perfectly photoshopped bathing suit snaps are often shared to social media en masse.

But instead of blurring lines or nipping at curves, Amy put it all out there for her more than 6 million Instagram followers. Sporting a blue patterned bikini, the actress spread out on a lounge chair while flashing a big smile underneath dark sunglasses and a baseball cap.

"National bikini day! #wherewasmyparisfashionweekinvite," she wrote. Cue the applause! We just found our reigning queen of National Bikini Day.