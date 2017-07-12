Suit up! It's finally time for the 2017 ESPY Awards.

Scores of your favorite athletes (professional, collegiate, Olympic and beyond) will head to Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater later this evening for the prestigious event honoring standout sports performances from the past year.

The best of the best from the highly competitive worlds of football, baseball, hockey, NASCAR, basketball, boxing, golf, tennis and more are vying for your vote in 33 different categories, and let's be honest, it's anyone's game this time around.