Premios Juventud 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Diane Guerrero, Iggy Azalea, Maluma and More

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti |

Diane Guerrero, Premios Juventud

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Univision

Miami is extra hot tonight thanks to Premios Juventud 2017. 

The Univision teen award show was packed with surprises on and off the stage, starting with its red carpet. Orange Is the New Black star Diane Guerrero, and Wilmer Valderrama turned heads on the red carpet along with singer Maluma and J Balvinshowcasing their signature looks. Artists like DNCE and Iggy Azalea not only walked the Premios Juventud carpet for the first time, they also took the stage to perform their latest hits. 

As many artists said, this is the type of award that allows them to experiment with fashion because of its more laid-back feel. 

Held at University of Miami's Watsco Center, the live television event will even feature a satellite performance from Shakira and Coldplay

But before these big stars took the stage, they rocked the red carpet. Some opted for formal looks, while others stayed true to their onstage edgy style. 

Diane Guerrero, Premios Juventud

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Univision

Diane Guerrero

Maritza is that you? The Orange Is the New Black star swapped her jumpsuit for this stunning look.

Alejandra Espinoza, Premios Juventud

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Univision

Alejandra Espinoza

The Univision host wows in this floral-print gown making this gown one to remember.

Maluma, Premios Juventud

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Univision

Maluma

What a gentleman! The "Felices Los 4" singer mixes contemporary and traditional before surprising the crowd with Marc Anthony during his performance. 

Gianluca Vacchi, Premios Juventud

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Univision

Gianluca Vacchi

The social media celebrity says he came to have "a good time and dance" and he looks like he'll be doing just that! 

DNCE, Premios Juventud

John Parra/Getty Images for Univision

DNCE

Each group member showcases their individual style before taking the stage to perform their hit "Kissing Strangers".  

Danilo Carrera, Premios Juventud

John Parra/Getty Images for Univision

Danilo Carrera

One of the hosts of the big night didn't look a bit nervous while posing for pictures moments before taking the stage. 

Nacho, Premios Juventud

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Univision

Nacho

What's the best red carpet surprise? We think it's receiving with a platinum plaque, right?

J Balvin, Premios Juventud

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Univision

J Balvin

The "Mi Gente" singer's style is always changing but his signature pose will always stay the same. 

Gente De Zona, Premios Juventud

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Univision

Gente de Zona

This dynamic duo brought member Alexander Delgado son, and he stole the show!

Iggy Azalea, Premios Juventud

John Parra/Getty Images for Univision

Iggy Azalea

The "Switch" singer rocks this burgundy off-the-shoulder dress as she poses for the first time on the Premios Juventud red carpet. 

Debi Nova, Premios Juventud

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Univision

Debi Nova

The Costa Rican singer-songwriter knows just how to rock a subtle statement dress. 

Leslie Grace, Premios Juventud

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Univision

Leslie Grace

The singer-songwriter got to try her hand at hosting for the first time at the unforgettable award show.  

Karol G, Premios Juventud

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Univision

Karol G

The Colombian singer glistens in this gold number. 

Lili Estefan, Premios Juventud

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Univision

Lili Estefan

No one can rock stripes quite like the El Gordo y La Flaca host can. 

