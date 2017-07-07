Best Dressed of the Week: Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner & More!

Heidi Klum

ESC: Cara Delevingne

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Style stars are living their best life in Paris, and we're loving every second of it.

Shout-out to Cara Delevingne who's redefining cool-girl standards pretty much every time she steps out. In this all-Chanel outfit of a white tank, baggy leather cargos and pointed-toe sock boots, she's edgy, yet glamorous. To note: Check out the Spice Girls-esque armband the model's rocking—just another reason to love this look.

Then there's Karlie Kloss who shed her "safe" style to embrace a more sultry wardrobe (here's all the proof you need). You don't want to miss that mustard-yellow Dior gown she wore with clunky combat boots.

Best Looks From Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week F/W '17

And just in case you're not already completely in love with Jennifer Lawrence, the actress served up some major Western vibes in Dior couture. (Did we mention the part where she wore knee-high sneakers?)

So keep scrolling for every epic style moment that happened this week!

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Mehdi Taamallah/Nurphoto

Kendall Jenner

The oldest Jenner sister is très chic in this all-black ensemble—her Gucci scarf is the perfect accent. 

Lily Collins, Paris Fashion Week

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Lily Collins

Lily's look proves you don't have to wait until the Fourth of July to rock your best red, white and blue look.

ESC: Karlie Kloss, Paris Fashion Week

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Karlie Kloss

From the platinum hair to the mustard-yellow gown to the edgy combat boots, Karlie's having a total style moment.  

ESC: Olivia Palermo

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

We've heard of wearing your heart on your sleeve, but Olivia took it to the next level in this plunging, white mini-dress.

ESC: Celine Dion, Style Evolution

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Celine Dion

The Canadian icon is pretty in pink donning a long sleeve Giambattista Valli dress paired with show-stopping thigh-high boots. She, like Karlie, is blossoming into a total fashion icon.

ESC: Cara Delevingne

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne

Could Cara be any cooler? (The answer is no). We're in love with this G.I. Jane-meets-high-fashion Chanel look.

Zendaya, Paris Fashion Week

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Zendaya

The actress shines bright like a diamond in this floor-length, beaded ball gown complete with a lengthy train lined with navy blue satin for a gorgeous pop of color.

Jennifer Lawrence

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Jennifer Lawrence

Only J. Law could make calf-length sneakers and a Dior dress look oh-so stylish.

ESC: Bella Hadid

Mehdi Taamallah/Nurphoto

Bella Hadid

The model is totally rocking this double-plaid ensemble we never knew we wanted (until now, of course)—complete with adorable pointed-toe mules.

ESC: Heidi Klum

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Heidi Klum

The supermodel is a ray of sunshine in this gold, silky number with matching Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Thom Browne sunglasses.

Now, excuse us while we go buy ourselves a pair of calf-length Converse.

Thank for the style hint, J.Law!

