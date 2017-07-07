Ever wonder what life is like for the smiley faces in your smartphone? Moviegoers may soon find out!

The Emoji Movie is an inside look into the world of Textopolis, the Emoji-filled city inside cell phones. The icons live hoping to be selected by the phone user in the messaging app.

In the upcoming film out later this month, the quirky characters live in the phone belonging to Alex, a teenage boy voiced by Jake T. Austin. All of the Emojis represent a certain expression, until Gene, voiced by TJ Miller, comes along and acts as an emotional shape shifter.

He has the ability to express every emotion, and his uniqueness throws a kink into the Textopolis world. So which characters star in this highly anticipated movie? We have your exclusive first look below.